2019 Masters final-round shot tally: CBS showed more Molinari than Tiger Woods

Two of my favorite Masters traditions arrived and one took longer than normal, but boy was it worth it: Michael David Murphy has upgraded his usual Tiger Woods “supercut” of the final 18 holes by showing all 72 holes of the 2019 Masters.

You can see it all in about 14 minutes and it’s pretty mesmerizing to watch.

Jeff Haggar at Classic TV Sports filed his annual tally of shots shown last Sunday and I apologize for not recognizing this always-fine piece of work. But as many have wondered, runner-up Dustin Johnson was in fact forgotten about by CBS, albeit on a Sunday when so many players put themselves into contention.

Still, 10 shots for a runner-up is not many given that the telecast was Chirkinian-esque in how many shots CBS did show.

The Tiger haters will be sad to hear CBS actually showed more shots of Francesco Molinari.

CBS covered 69 of the 70 strokes from winner Tiger Woods (skipping only a tap-in putt on hole #1). Francesco Molinari actually received coverage for 70 shots. His final score of 74 included two penalty strokes, so CBS only bypassed two of his shots (a layup on 15 and his tee shot on 17). Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau were spotlighted for 59 shots each. Those four players accounted for 57% of the televised shots.

Haggar also broke the numbers down by holes shown most and one number will surprise you.

Check out the “supercut” video here.

Quite impressive.