NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships selections to be announced on Wednesday

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships selections will be announced Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The 24 individuals and 72 teams will be split among four regional championships. The regional sites are hosted by Washington at the Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Oklahoma at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Michigan State at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, and Auburn at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.

The Auburn regional was moved in early March from Auburn University Club due to damage to courses from storms and heavy rain. The new location in Opelika is approximately seven miles from the previous site.

After regional competition, 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance to the national championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., from May 17-22. Golf Channel is expected to broadcast the golf championships for the fifth year.

The selections on Wednesday can be watched on “Golf Central” as well as streamed live on the Golf Channel website.