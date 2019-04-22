Ole Miss upsets South Carolina for 1st SEC women's golf title

Ole Miss defeated South Carolina 3&2 in match play to win its first SEC women’s golf championship Sunday at Greystone’s Legacy Course in Hoover, Ala.

Macy Somoskey defeated South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go on the fourth playoff hole to give Ole Miss, ranked No. 35, its coveted championship.

Somoskey was pivotal for Ole Miss throughout the tournament, winning all three match-play contests via playoff. She won the third playoff hole against Georgia earlier Sunday to put Ole Miss into the final.

ARE YOU SERIOUS⁉️ Macy Somoskey extends her match with a HUGE putt on 18 👀 🖥️ https://t.co/egpqlsCLOp

📊 https://t.co/qaOaRskiZN pic.twitter.com/DAEFIO34Tz — Ole Miss Women’s Golf (@OleMissWGolf) April 21, 2019

Ole Miss also defeated No. 1 Florida en route to the title.

Tournament play began with three days of stroke play. Ole Miss was the No. 8 seed of the eight teams that advanced to the match-play version of the tournament.

NCAA Women: Conference championship roundup

“I think this puts us on the map a little bit,” Ole Miss head coach Kory Henkes told SECSports.com. “I know we were the underdog coming in all week. We kept telling the girls to grind it out and stay patient, hit fairways and greens, make your pars. I’m so excited and so proud of this group. This is unbelievable.”

NCAA Regional selections will be announced on Wednesday.