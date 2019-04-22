Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Zurich Classic betting odds favor Australians Jason Day/Adam Scott at 7-1

The lone team event on the PGA Tour gets underway at TPC Louisiana Thursday.

The Zurich Classic marks the Tour’s stop in the New Orleans market and it breaks up the weekly pro routine by grouping players into two-man teams and an alternating format.

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are back to defend their 2018 title in a format that features best-ball play on Thursday and Saturday, and alternate-shot play on Friday on Sunday.

The all-Aussie team of Jason Day/Adam Scott is the betting favorite at 7-1 among those entries posted via golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas sports book. They’re followed by Euro powers Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia at 8-1, and Americans Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay at 12-1.

Zurich Classic Betting Odds

Golfers Odds To Win
Jason Day/Adam Scott 7-1
Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia 8-1
Patrick Cantlay/Patrick Reed 12-1
Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm 16-1
Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy 18-1
Tony Finau/Kyle Stanley 18-1
Graeme McDowell/Henrik Stenson 20-1
Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel 25-1
Scott Brown/Kevin Kisner 30-1

