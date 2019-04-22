Ex-caddie Steve Williams raves about Tiger Woods win at Masters

Steve Williams ended his dozen-year run as Tiger Woods’ full-time caddie in 2011.

While their breakup was far from amicable, as these things rarely are, Williams said he was awed and impressed with the personal and professional comeback Woods completed by his Masters victory.

Williams watched the Masters during what was the early hours of Monday, April 15, in New Zealand. He told ESPN’s Bob Harig that he tuned in just as Woods and the rest of his lead group – including Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau – were getting to the 15th. Or about about 5 a.m. in New Zealand.

“Now that Tiger has come right back there again, winning a major championship, possibly putting Jack’s (Nicklaus) record in play again … it just re-energizes the game . . . It’s absolutely awesome. He’s the only guy who can energize the game like that. All those kids who were watching had to think it was fantastic. And so what he’s done is a remarkable achievement. It’s so positive.”

Williams stopped working full-time as a caddie in 2017 and told Harig that he doesn’t watch golf on TV.

Of course, he made an exception last week for his former boss.

“Given the fact that two years ago he stated that he was unlikely to play competitive golf again, or was seriously doubting it … he wouldn’t just say that in jest,” Williams added. “There would have been a lot of truth to it. For him to actually come back full cycle to win a major championship … it’s just an incredible story.”

Williams, 55, looped for Woods starting in 1999 and caddied for 13 of his 15 major titles. Their relationship ended when Williams wanted to work for someone else while Woods was out with injury.

“It’s an amazing achievement of pure guts and hard work for him and just a true indication of what he is made of. It proves again what an amazing athlete he is. It’s just an amazing achievement,” Williams said.

Williams moved on to Adam Scott for six years after he and Woods split in 2011 and was on the bag during Scott’s 2013 Masters win. Joe LaCava took over on Woods’ bag in 2011. In total, 10 of Woods’ 81 PGA Tour victories have come with LaCava at his side, including that drought-breaking victory in the Tour Championship last fall at East Lake.