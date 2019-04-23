Drivers used by the top 10 players in the world

To be an elite professional golfer, you must be able to hit all the shots. And while being able to blast the longest of drives is not absolutely necessary, it sure helps.

For example, the average driving distance this season among players ranked in the rank in the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking is 303.13 yards. That’s about 12 yards longer than the PGA Tour’s average of 291.8 yards. Those same players have an average strokes gained off the tee of 0.461, meaning that over 18 holes they have almost a half-shot edge over the field based solely on the quality of their driving.

The images below reveal the players who are ranked in the top 10 in the OWGR and the drivers they now have in their bags.

10. Rickie Fowler

DRIVER: Cobra King F9 Speedback (10.5 degrees set to 9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X shaft