Texas family charged in scheme to buy Masters tickets fraudulently

Four members of a family from Texas face charges over a scheme to illegally obtain Masters tickets through the tournament’s online application system and resell them for a profit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

The FBI investigated the case that is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons, according to a news release published Monday.

Stephen Michael Freeman, of Katy, Texas, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and identity theft. Stephen Freeman’s parents, Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman, of Helotes, Texas, and his sister, Christine Oliverson, of San Antonio, face charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

If convicted, the defendants face penalties of up to 20 years and prison and substantial fines.

The four are accused of using names and addresses from a purchased bulk mailing list to create multiple fraudulent accounts to enter the online application system for Masters tickets. None of the people whose identities were used gave permission or had knowledge of the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If any of those names were chosen to receive tickets, Stephen Michael Freeman would create fake identification documents to “persuade the Augusta National to change the winner’s mailing address to one that was under control of the conspiracy,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Those tickets were resold at a substantial profit.