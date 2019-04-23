Hero World Challenge dates shifted to accommodate Presidents Cup

The dates of the 2019 Hero World Challenge have been pushed back in order to give some of its participants an extra travel day to head halfway around the globe to participate in the Presidents Cup the following week.

The Hero will be played from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Saturday, Dec. 7 at Albany’s 7,302-yard Championship Golf Course in the Bahamas.

The Hero is hosted by Tiger Woods, who will also be captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team. The American and International teams will play for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia from Dec. 12-15.

The flight time for the roughly 9,817-mile trip from Nassau to Melbourne, Australia, is about 20 hours, not including stops.

“I am looking forward to hosting the 2019 Hero World Challenge at Albany and beginning two weeks of international competition,” Woods said in a release. “Since moving the tournament to Albany in 2015, the event has grown in many ways and this year’s unique schedule allows us to continue trying new things during tournament week.”

The Hero World Challenge remains in its usual post-Thanksgiving week slot on the PGA Tour schedule. This past year, it followed a $9 million winner-take-all match between Phil Mickelson and Woods that took place in Las Vegas the day after Thanksgiving.

After Woods won the Masters, Mickelson challenged Woods to a rematch of sorts. Lefty won last year’s “Match” after 22 holes on Nov. 23.

The Hero features 18 players, including many of the best in the world. The 72-hole, stroke-play event does not have a cut. It offers a $3.5 million purse, a $1 million first-place check and an opportunity to pick up OWGR points. The event will air on Golf Channel and benefits TGR Foundation, the Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.