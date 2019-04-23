Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
From Queen to Lil Nas X: Zurich Classic team walk-up song choices

By April 23, 2019 1:48 pm

AVONDALE, La. – The team-format Zurich Classic is back for another year, and with it comes a better understanding of the type of music PGA Tour players are bumping these days.

Mostly “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. So much Lil Nas X.

Yes, the tournament is again allowing players to pick their own walk-up music for the first tee after trying it out for the first time in 2018.

A lot of the teams opted for the classic arena jams – “Enter Sandman” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” are heavy in the rotation. There’s some Rage Against the Machine and Kid Rock sprinkled in.

There’s plenty of hip hop with classics from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, etc.

We also saw four teams go with “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Rae Cyrus, which is currently in its third week atop the Billboard 100 charts. You know, in case you hadn’t heard it enough lately.

RELATED: Why the Zurich Classic is different from other PGA Tour events

The walk-up music also led to a surprising revelation from Sergio Garcia, who went with “Radio Gaga” for the squad with Tommy Fleetwood.

“I’m a big Queen fan,” Garcia said. “I’ll leave the dancing to Tommy.”

Lastly, special shoutout for a pair of 52-year-old teammates in Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly going with “As Good as I Once Was.”

Check out the full list of songs below.

Zurich Classic walk-up songs

Team Song Artist
Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia Radio Gaga Queen
Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka Bad Boy For Life P. Diddy
Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer Enter Sandman Metallica
Rod Pampling/John Senden We Can’t Be Beaten Angry Anderson
Harris English/Johnson Wagner Killing In The Name Rage Against The Machine
Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum High Hopes Panic! At The Disco
Jason Dufner/Pat Perez 2019 Bazanji
Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor Lean On Me Bill Withers
Stephen Jaegar/J.T. Poston Callin’ Baton Rouge Garth Brooks
Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves Whoomp! (There It Is) Tag Team
Jason Kokrak/Chris Stroud Bawitdaba Kid Rock
Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz Ground Theme Super Mario Bros. Music
Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly As Good As I Once Was Toby Keith
Austin Cook/Andrew Landry All The Small Things Blink 182
Anirban Lahiri/Shubhankar Sharma Beware Of The Boys Punjabi MC
Dylan Frittelli/Jaoquin Niemann Tear It Up Yung Wun
Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy Young Forever Jay-Z
Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax Good Ol’ Boys (Dukes of Hazzard) Waylon Jennings
Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Joel Dahmen/Barndon Harkins Baby Shark Pinkfong
Colt Knost/Boo Weekly Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft 1942 G-Eazy
Russell Knox/Brian Stuard Power Kanye West
Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry I’m Shipping Up To Boston Dropkick Murphys
Julian Etulain/Andres Romero Scooby Doo Pa Pa DJ Kass
Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes When The Saints Go Marching In Louis Armstrong
Andrew Putnam/Max Homa Trophies Drake
Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley Down & Out Tantric
Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman Uproar Lil Wayne
Brendan Steele/Luke Donald Girls Girls Girls Motley Crue
Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale Born On The Bayou Creedence Clearwater Revival
Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran I’m Shipping Up to Boston Dropkick Murphys
Alex Prugh/Alex Cejka Fat Bottomed Girls Queen
Seamus Power/David Hearn I’m Shipping Up To Boston Dropkick Murphys
Troy Merritt/Robert Streb Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Kenny Perry/Josh Teater Renegade Styx
Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas Enter Sandman Metallica
Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan Old Town Road Lil Nas X
Michael Kim/C.T. Pan Baby Shark Pinkfong
Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell Wake Me Up Avicii
Tony Finau/Kyle Stanley City Life Rebelution
Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach Mo Money Mo Problems The Notorious B.I.G.
Matt Every/K.H. Lee Cloudburst Oasis
Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd The Saints Andy Mineo

