From Queen to Lil Nas X: Zurich Classic team walk-up song choices

AVONDALE, La. – The team-format Zurich Classic is back for another year, and with it comes a better understanding of the type of music PGA Tour players are bumping these days.

Mostly “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. So much Lil Nas X.

Yes, the tournament is again allowing players to pick their own walk-up music for the first tee after trying it out for the first time in 2018.

A lot of the teams opted for the classic arena jams – “Enter Sandman” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” are heavy in the rotation. There’s some Rage Against the Machine and Kid Rock sprinkled in.

There’s plenty of hip hop with classics from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, etc.

We also saw four teams go with “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Rae Cyrus, which is currently in its third week atop the Billboard 100 charts. You know, in case you hadn’t heard it enough lately.

The walk-up music also led to a surprising revelation from Sergio Garcia, who went with “Radio Gaga” for the squad with Tommy Fleetwood.

“I’m a big Queen fan,” Garcia said. “I’ll leave the dancing to Tommy.”

Lastly, special shoutout for a pair of 52-year-old teammates in Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly going with “As Good as I Once Was.”

Check out the full list of songs below.

Zurich Classic walk-up songs