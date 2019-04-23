From Queen to Lil Nas X: Zurich Classic team walk-up song choices

AVONDALE, La. – The team-format Zurich Classic is back for another year, and with it comes a better understanding of the type of music PGA Tour players are bumping these days.
Mostly “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. So much Lil Nas X.
Yes, the tournament is again allowing players to pick their own walk-up music for the first tee after trying it out for the first time in 2018.
A lot of the teams opted for the classic arena jams – “Enter Sandman” and “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” are heavy in the rotation. There’s some Rage Against the Machine and Kid Rock sprinkled in.
There’s plenty of hip hop with classics from The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, etc.
We also saw four teams go with “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Rae Cyrus, which is currently in its third week atop the Billboard 100 charts. You know, in case you hadn’t heard it enough lately.
RELATED: Why the Zurich Classic is different from other PGA Tour events
The walk-up music also led to a surprising revelation from Sergio Garcia, who went with “Radio Gaga” for the squad with Tommy Fleetwood.
“I’m a big Queen fan,” Garcia said. “I’ll leave the dancing to Tommy.”
Lastly, special shoutout for a pair of 52-year-old teammates in Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly going with “As Good as I Once Was.”
Check out the full list of songs below.
Zurich Classic walk-up songs
|Team
|Song
|Artist
|Tommy Fleetwood/Sergio Garcia
|Radio Gaga
|Queen
|Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka
|Bad Boy For Life
|P. Diddy
|Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Rod Pampling/John Senden
|We Can’t Be Beaten
|Angry Anderson
|Harris English/Johnson Wagner
|Killing In The Name
|Rage Against The Machine
|Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|Jason Dufner/Pat Perez
|2019
|Bazanji
|Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor
|Lean On Me
|Bill Withers
|Stephen Jaegar/J.T. Poston
|Callin’ Baton Rouge
|Garth Brooks
|Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves
|Whoomp! (There It Is)
|Tag Team
|Jason Kokrak/Chris Stroud
|Bawitdaba
|Kid Rock
|Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz
|Ground Theme
|Super Mario Bros. Music
|Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
|As Good As I Once Was
|Toby Keith
|Austin Cook/Andrew Landry
|All The Small Things
|Blink 182
|Anirban Lahiri/Shubhankar Sharma
|Beware Of The Boys
|Punjabi MC
|Dylan Frittelli/Jaoquin Niemann
|Tear It Up
|Yung Wun
|Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy
|Young Forever
|Jay-Z
|Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax
|Good Ol’ Boys (Dukes of Hazzard)
|Waylon Jennings
|Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Joel Dahmen/Barndon Harkins
|Baby Shark
|Pinkfong
|Colt Knost/Boo Weekly
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
|1942
|G-Eazy
|Russell Knox/Brian Stuard
|Power
|Kanye West
|Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry
|I’m Shipping Up To Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Julian Etulain/Andres Romero
|Scooby Doo Pa Pa
|DJ Kass
|Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes
|When The Saints Go Marching In
|Louis Armstrong
|Andrew Putnam/Max Homa
|Trophies
|Drake
|Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley
|Down & Out
|Tantric
|Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman
|Uproar
|Lil Wayne
|Brendan Steele/Luke Donald
|Girls Girls Girls
|Motley Crue
|Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale
|Born On The Bayou
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran
|I’m Shipping Up to Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Alex Prugh/Alex Cejka
|Fat Bottomed Girls
|Queen
|Seamus Power/David Hearn
|I’m Shipping Up To Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Troy Merritt/Robert Streb
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Kenny Perry/Josh Teater
|Renegade
|Styx
|Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X
|Michael Kim/C.T. Pan
|Baby Shark
|Pinkfong
|Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell
|Wake Me Up
|Avicii
|Tony Finau/Kyle Stanley
|City Life
|Rebelution
|Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach
|Mo Money Mo Problems
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|Matt Every/K.H. Lee
|Cloudburst
|Oasis
|Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd
|The Saints
|Andy Mineo
Comments