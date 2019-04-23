PGA Tour Zurich Classic team-by-team prize money breakdown

The 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday-Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
The PGA Tour event features 80 two-player teams competing in an alternative-format on the par-72, 7,245-yard course.
The team of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy is back to defend their 2018 title. The tournament features a $7.3 million purse and $2,102,400 awarded to the winning team.
Each winning team member receives 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year Tour exemption, in addition to their $1,051,200 winning share.
The format will be best-ball on Thursday and Saturday, switching to alternate-shot Friday and Sunday.
There will be a cut to the low 35 teams and ties after two rounds.
Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown
|Finish
|Team Money
|Per Player
|1
|$2,102,400
|$1,051,200
|2
|$846,800
|$423,400
|3
|$554,800
|$277,400
|4
|$470,850
|$235,425
|5
|$408,800
|$204,400
|6
|$350,400
|$175,200
|7
|$292,000
|$146,000
|8
|$255,000
|$127,750
|9
|$226,300
|$113,150
|10
|$197,100
|$98,550
|11
|$169,360
|$84,680
|12
|$146,000
|$73,000
|13
|$122,640
|$61,320
|14
|$110,230
|$55,115
|15
|$101,470
|$50,735
|16
|$92,710
|$46,355
|17
|$84,315
|$42,158
|18
|$77,015
|$38,508
|19
|$70,080
|$35,040
|20
|$64,240
|$32,120
|21
|$58,400
|$29,200
|22
|$52,560
|$26,280
|23
|$46,270
|$23,360
|24
|$41,172
|$20,586
|25
|$37,376
|$18,688
|26
|$35,478
|$17,739
|27
|$34,164
|$17,082
|28
|$33,434
|$16,717
|29
|$32,850
|$16,425
|30
|$32,286
|$16,133
|31
|$31,682
|$15,841
|32
|$31,098
|$15,549
|33
|$30,514
|$15,257
|34
|$29,930
|$14,965
|35
|$29,346
|$14,673
Comments