PGA Tour Zurich Classic team-by-team prize money breakdown

The 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday-Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The PGA Tour event features 80 two-player teams competing in an alternative-format on the par-72, 7,245-yard course.

The team of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy is back to defend their 2018 title. The tournament features a $7.3 million purse and $2,102,400 awarded to the winning team.

Each winning team member receives 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year Tour exemption, in addition to their $1,051,200 winning share.

The format will be best-ball on Thursday and Saturday, switching to alternate-shot Friday and Sunday.

There will be a cut to the low 35 teams and ties after two rounds.

Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown