Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour Zurich Classic team-by-team prize money breakdown

By April 23, 2019 2:12 pm

The 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday-Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The PGA Tour event features 80 two-player teams competing in an alternative-format on the par-72, 7,245-yard course.

The team of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy is back to defend their 2018 title. The tournament features a $7.3 million purse and $2,102,400 awarded to the winning team.

Each winning team member receives 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year Tour exemption, in addition to their $1,051,200 winning share.

The format will be best-ball on Thursday and Saturday, switching to alternate-shot Friday and Sunday.

There will be a cut to the low 35 teams and ties after two rounds.

Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Finish Team Money Per Player
1 $2,102,400 $1,051,200
2 $846,800 $423,400
3 $554,800 $277,400
4 $470,850 $235,425
5 $408,800 $204,400
6 $350,400 $175,200
7 $292,000 $146,000
8 $255,000 $127,750
9 $226,300 $113,150
10 $197,100 $98,550
11 $169,360 $84,680
12 $146,000 $73,000
13 $122,640 $61,320
14 $110,230 $55,115
15 $101,470 $50,735
16 $92,710 $46,355
17 $84,315 $42,158
18 $77,015 $38,508
19 $70,080 $35,040
20 $64,240 $32,120
21 $58,400 $29,200
22 $52,560 $26,280
23 $46,270 $23,360
24 $41,172 $20,586
25 $37,376 $18,688
26 $35,478 $17,739
27 $34,164 $17,082
28 $33,434 $16,717
29 $32,850 $16,425
30 $32,286 $16,133
31 $31,682 $15,841
32 $31,098 $15,549
33 $30,514 $15,257
34 $29,930 $14,965
35 $29,346 $14,673

