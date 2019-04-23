PXG makes putter fitting easier with new GEN2 family

Gear: PXG GEN2 putters

Price: $425

Specs: Milled 303 stainless steel and aircraft-grade aluminum

The Goal

With the release of the GEN2 putter line, PXG is trying to make it easier for golfers and fitters to create the ideal club for every player based on head style, hosel configuration and weight.

The Skinny

Most golfers never give much thought to weight distribution, hosel configuration or balance when they are in the market for a new putter. They typically pick up a few clubs that look good, roll a few putts and, if they like how a club feels, plunk down their money and buy it.

The smarter way to find a putter is to work with a custom fitter and have a club made that not only pleases the eyes but also enhances a player’s swing and compensates for their stroke’s shortcomings. With the release of the new PXG GEN2 putters, the Arizona-based company is trying to make that process easier.

There are eight PXG GEN2 putterhead styles, ranging from heel-toe-weighted blades to high-MOI mallets, and each is milled from 303 stainless steel and aircraft-grade aluminum. All eight heads are available in both a black and a chrome finish and each has ports in the sole that can house either heavy tungsten weights or light titanium weights, so creating the ideal swing weight should be simple.

Plus, each head is available in three hosel configurations, allowing golfers to choose from a putter that is face-balanced, one that has a small amount of toe hang or a significant amount of toe hang.

PXG is trying to make finding the perfect combination of weight, balance and length easier by providing fitters and authorized retailers with a special kit that comes with each of the eight heads, an adjustable-length shaft, adjustable weights and three hosels. This will allow fitters to build a demo putter as they fit the golfer.

To improve roll, PXG has given the GEN2 putters a new face pattern that is designed with variable-sized pyramids. The company said they help the hitting area grip the ball more effectively for better consistency and feel. The are more tightly packed in the middle of the hitting area and farther apart in the heel and toe to normalize ball speed across a broader area of the face.