15-year-old from New Jersey qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

Fifteen-year-old Megha Ganne earned medalist honors at sectional qualifying at Forsgate Country Club in New Jersey, locking up her spot in next month’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Ganne, a freshman in high school from Holmdel, N.J., shot even-par 70-72-142 Tuesday to win by one shot and claim the lone spot up for grabs at the sectional held in Monroe Township. She beat a field of 40 players, including eight professionals, according to the New Jersey State Golf Association.

The 74th U.S. Women’s Open will be played at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina beginning May 30. Sectional qualifying continues through May 8.

Emma Albrecht, a senior at Notre Dame, finished with a 36-hole total of 143 to take the first alternate spot. Aneka Seumanutafa, an Ohio State freshman, is the second alternate after winning a two-hole playoff.

It’s been a whirlwind month for Ganne. Last week she finished second in her high school’s conference tournament, helping the Holmdel Hornets win their third consecutive team title, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Two weeks ago, Ganne competed in the Drive Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National, finishing second in her age group. It was her fourth appearance in the DCP finals.