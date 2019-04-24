Connecticut man attacked by rabid bobcat on golf course

A Connecticut man was attacked by a rabid bobcat while playing golf and hospitalized for his injuries.

Mike Popkowski, of New London, told The Day he was on the seventh hole of the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Sprague on April 18 when a player in his foursome spotted the animal.

He doesn’t remember much about the incident but does recall seeing “that miserable animal coming at me.’’

Popkowski, 70, was treated for multiple puncture wounds on his left arm and shoulder, nearly lost his right earlobe, and received 10 stitches to repair scalp lacerations. He has also received three of the four necessary rabies shots because of the attack.

Popkowski and his usual golfing group teed off at 7 a.m. Each golfer hit their tee shot on the par-4 seventh hole before the attack occurred. Popkowski’s ball landed on the right side, which abuts the cart path adjacent to a brushy area.

Popkowski went to retrieve his ball, heard the warning yell, saw an animal coming toward him, and turned away.

He doesn’t recall much after that. He later learned that a rabid bobcat had jumped on his back, biting his left arm and shoulder while clawing the top of his head. Popkowski doesn’t know why the bobcat finally let go of him. His friends estimate the bobcat was on him for two or three minutes.

One of Popkowski’s playing partners said he tried to hit the bobcat with his iron, though he was unsure if he did.

The head wounds caused the most bleeding. “They pull your hair apart and they crunch, crunch, crunch,” Popkowski told The Day of the attack.

The same rabid bobcat, which has been euthanized, also attacked a horse nearby on the same day, The Bulletin reported.