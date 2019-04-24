Alligator devours snake in winner-take-all clash before Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour’s annual stop in the Bayou comes complete with a public display by nature rarely seen anywhere else in North American sports.

It is estimated that Louisiana, like Florida, has about 1.5 million alligators living within and around its borders. There is rarely a shortage of the prehistoric reptiles visible during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and around the TPC Louisiana track at Avondale.

These gators are often a bit more active than their Florida counterparts in March since we’re in the midst of spring mating season.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour social media feed shared this clip of a small gator grabbing a snack in the form of a snake.

This battle was over in a few seconds and the snake was no more.

When snake meets gator … 🐍🐊 Nature is scary in New Orleans. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EVRVg9DCSV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 24, 2019

Call it a “quick snack.”

We’ve already seen other gator clips from the Zurich Classic environs.

Earlier Wednesday, Chris Kirk had a Louisiana gator – not to be confused with a Florida Gator – behind him in the gallery lurking at the water’s edge.

Don't look back. 😱 There's a gator behind you. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/kSo69WhRqW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 24, 2019

And early Wednesday, the Tour moved several images of gators seeking warmth and sustenance at the TPC Louisiana course.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says male alligators can grow up to approximately 13-feet and weigh more than 500 pounds. Females can grow to approximately 9 feet in length and 200-plus pounds. Alligator hunting season runs for 30 days from the last Wednesday in August or September, depending on the part of the state.

American alligators have been around for 160 million years and have about 4.5 million acres of available habitat in Louisiana.

With four days starting early Thursday, we offer three words of advice to the pros and spectators on site: “Watch your step.”