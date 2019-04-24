ANNIKA Award watch list: April 24, 2019

The April ANNIKA Award Watch List has been narrowed from 25 to 15, as women’s college golf gears up for NCAA Regional play.

The ANNIKA Award goes to the top player in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

Frida Kinhult, Florida State

The freshman leads the nation in scoring as the only sub-70 player (69.65). Kinhult has two wins and zero finishes outside the top 10.

Andrea Lee, Stanford

Five top-5 finishes in six events, including a pair of wins during her junior season. Lee’s lone finish outside the top-5? T-12 at the Bruin Wave Invitational.

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

Senior won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and has her game on-point. In her last three events, Kupcho has two wins and a T-2 finish.

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Bounced back after a poor finish at the Northrup Grumman with a T-3 and T-1 finish in her last two events.

Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA

Cooled off since her season-opening win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate that featured a final-round 63. The sophomore finished T-10 at last month’s Ping/ASU Invitational.

Albane Valenzuela, Stanford

Junior has had a rough spring since starting the season third and first in her opening events.

Mariel Galdiano, UCLA

Junior who tied with Florida’s Sierra Brooks for the nation’s low round with a 62 at the Stanford Intercollegiate, her second consecutive fall victory after winning the Golfweek Conference Challenge.

Jiwon Jeon, Alabama

The U.S. Women’s Amateur finalist won the Sooner Fall Classic. A junior who is second in the nation in par-3 scoring (2.94).

Jaravee Boonchant, Duke

Sophomore has cooled off considerably in the spring compared to the fall, but still has four top-10 finishes to her name.

Maria Fassi, Arkansas

Leads the nation in par-5 scoring (4.55) and is T-3 in the nation with four eagles this season. Senior who finished second at the ANWA.

Others in the running: Jennifer Chang, USC; Sofia Garcia, Texas Tech; Julie McCarthy, Auburn; Malia Nam, USC; Emily Price, South Carolina.

The final Watch List will be cut to 10 and will be announced after the NCAA Regionals are complete.

On June 4, the 2019 ANNIKA Award will be announced during Golf Central on Golf Channel.

List of ANNIKA Award winners

2018 – Maria Fassi, Arkansas

2017 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2016 – Bronte Law, UCLA

2015 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2014 – Alison Lee, UCLA