Haskins Award Watch List: April 24, 2019

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.

With conference tournaments in full swing and the NCAA Regionals right around the corner, the Watch List has been narrowed from 25 to 15:

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

Golfweek’s top-ranked player has won five times (a school record) in eight starts this season. The sophomore’s worst finish was T-14th at The Prestige. Has shot sub-70 nine times in 12 rounds this spring.

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State

The 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion has three wins this season. A junior, he finished in the top eight in all seven starts.

Collin Morikawa, California

Senior has the nation’s second-highest scoring average at 68.38 and first on par-5 scoring (4.42).

Justin Suh, USC

Two wins this junior season in seven starts. Averaging 68.79 per-round and 2.90 on par-3’s.

Alex Smalley, Duke

Senior Blue Devil tied for the season-low round with 10-under 61 at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge, where he won by four shots.

John Pak, Florida State

Three wins in eight events, with three more top-10 finishes. This sophomore shot 62 in his first round of the season. Started spring with win at TPC Sawgrass in Sea Best Invitational.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt

Senior who finished the fall season with a win and started the spring with another at the Florida Gators Invitational. Three top-five wins.

Chun-An Yu, Arizona State

Junior who leads the nation in par-4 scoring at 3.88. Six top-10 finishes in seven events, including five top-5s.

Cole Hammer, Texas

Four top-10 finishes this spring during his freshman campaign, including consecutive playoff losses at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and Lamkin Classic.

Trent Phillips, Georgia

Another freshman who has posted four top-three finishes on the season. Second in the nation in par-5 scoring, just behind Cal’s Morikawa (4.44).

Others in the running: Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Peter Kuest (BYU), Bryson Nimmer (Clemson), Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), Brandon Wu (Stanford).

The final Haskins Award Watch List will be released after the NCAA Regionals, when the list will be narrowed to 10.

On June 4, the 2019 Haskins Award will be announced during Golf Central on Golf Channel.

List of Haskins Award winners

2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon

2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas

2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford

2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford

2013 – Michael Kim, California

2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama

2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA

2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia

2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State

2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA

2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC

2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State

2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV

2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest

2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State

2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham

2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech

2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State

1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern

1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech

1997 – Brad Elder, Texas

1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford

1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas

1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech

1992 – Phil Mickelson

1991 – Phil Mickelson

1990 – Phil Mickelson

1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona

1988 – Bob Estes, Texas

1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State

1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State

1985 – Sam Randolph, USC

1984 – John Inman, North Carolina

1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman

1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State

1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State

1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State

1977 – Scott Simpson, USC

1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida

1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest

1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas