Haskins Award Watch List: April 24, 2019

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.
With conference tournaments in full swing and the NCAA Regionals right around the corner, the Watch List has been narrowed from 25 to 15:
Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
Golfweek’s top-ranked player has won five times (a school record) in eight starts this season. The sophomore’s worst finish was T-14th at The Prestige. Has shot sub-70 nine times in 12 rounds this spring.
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
The 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion has three wins this season. A junior, he finished in the top eight in all seven starts.
Collin Morikawa, California
Senior has the nation’s second-highest scoring average at 68.38 and first on par-5 scoring (4.42).
Justin Suh, USC
Two wins this junior season in seven starts. Averaging 68.79 per-round and 2.90 on par-3’s.
Alex Smalley, Duke
Senior Blue Devil tied for the season-low round with 10-under 61 at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge, where he won by four shots.
John Pak, Florida State
Three wins in eight events, with three more top-10 finishes. This sophomore shot 62 in his first round of the season. Started spring with win at TPC Sawgrass in Sea Best Invitational.
Will Gordon, Vanderbilt
Senior who finished the fall season with a win and started the spring with another at the Florida Gators Invitational. Three top-five wins.
Chun-An Yu, Arizona State
Junior who leads the nation in par-4 scoring at 3.88. Six top-10 finishes in seven events, including five top-5s.
Cole Hammer, Texas
Four top-10 finishes this spring during his freshman campaign, including consecutive playoff losses at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and Lamkin Classic.
Trent Phillips, Georgia
Another freshman who has posted four top-three finishes on the season. Second in the nation in par-5 scoring, just behind Cal’s Morikawa (4.44).
Others in the running: Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Peter Kuest (BYU), Bryson Nimmer (Clemson), Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), Brandon Wu (Stanford).
The final Haskins Award Watch List will be released after the NCAA Regionals, when the list will be narrowed to 10.
On June 4, the 2019 Haskins Award will be announced during Golf Central on Golf Channel.
List of Haskins Award winners
2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon
2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas
2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford
2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford
2013 – Michael Kim, California
2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama
2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA
2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia
2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State
2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA
2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC
2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State
2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV
2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest
2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State
2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham
2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech
2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State
1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern
1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech
1997 – Brad Elder, Texas
1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford
1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas
1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech
1992 – Phil Mickelson
1991 – Phil Mickelson
1990 – Phil Mickelson
1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona
1988 – Bob Estes, Texas
1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State
1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State
1985 – Sam Randolph, USC
1984 – John Inman, North Carolina
1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman
1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State
1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State
1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State
1977 – Scott Simpson, USC
1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida
1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest
1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest
1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
