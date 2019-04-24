Golf on TV: How to watch Zurich Classic, Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, others

If you’re a golf fan thirsty for action, there’s plenty to quench your thirst this week.

For the third consecutive year, the PGA Tour’s stop in New Orleans for the Zurich Classic is a team event featuring a few key groups to watch. The LPGA Tour heads to the City of Angels for the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, while the European Tour’s Race to Dubai continues in Morocco with the 10th playing of the Trophee Hassan II.

Here’s what you need to know for all the events (all times listed are ET):

PGA TOUR

Zurich Classic

Site: Avondale, La.

Course: TPC Louisiana. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,051,200 per player.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champions: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy.

Last week: C.T. Pan won the RBC Heritage.

Next week: Wells Fargo Championship.

LPGA TOUR

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Wilshire CC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Moriya Jutanugarn.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the Lotte Championship.

Next week: LPGA Mediheal Championship.

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II

Site: Rabat, Morocco.

Course: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Yardage: 7,632. Par: 72.

Purse: 2.5 million euros. Winner’s share: 417,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alexander Levy.

Next week: Volvo China Open.

PGA Tour Champions

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Site: Ridgedale, Mo.

Course: Top of the Rock Par 3 (Yardage: 2,840. Par: 27) and Ozarks National (Yardage: 7,036. Par: 71).

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $171,000 each.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champions: Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Web.com Tour

Dormie Network Classic

Site: San Antonio.

Course: Briggs Ranch GC. Yardage: 7,247. Par: 72.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Last week: Lanto Griffin won the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship.

Next week: Nashville Golf Open.