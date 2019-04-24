Live blog: NCAA women's regional teams, individuals announced

The 2019 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.
The four regional championships will feature 72 teams and 24 individuals in competition May 6-8. Each regional is comprised of 18 teams and six individuals. Then, 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance from regionals to the national championships held May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The four regional sites are: Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Wash.; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.; and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.
Here are the regional fields:
Cle Elum regional
- Southern California
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Northwestern
- Washington
- Miami (Fla.)
- Oregon
- San Jose State
- Oregon State
- Old Dominion
- Iowa State
- San Diego State
- UCF
- Ohio State
- Sacramento State
- New Mexico State
- Boston U
- Southern Illinois
Individuals
Norman regional
- Texas
Individuals
East Lansing regional
- Stanford
Individuals
Auburn regional
- Duke
