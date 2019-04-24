Live blog: NCAA women's regional teams, individuals announced

The 2019 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.

The four regional championships will feature 72 teams and 24 individuals in competition May 6-8. Each regional is comprised of 18 teams and six individuals. Then, 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance from regionals to the national championships held May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The four regional sites are: Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Wash.; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.; and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.

Here are the regional fields:

Cle Elum regional

Southern California Arkansas South Carolina Northwestern Washington Miami (Fla.) Oregon San Jose State Oregon State Old Dominion Iowa State San Diego State UCF Ohio State Sacramento State New Mexico State Boston U Southern Illinois

Individuals

Norman regional

Texas

Individuals

East Lansing regional

Stanford

Individuals

Auburn regional