Live blog: NCAA women's regional teams, individuals announced

By April 24, 2019 5:31 pm

The 2019 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.

The four regional championships will feature 72 teams and 24 individuals in competition May 6-8. Each regional is comprised of 18 teams and six individuals. Then, 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance from regionals to the national championships held May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The four regional sites are: Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Wash.; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.; and Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala.

Here are the regional fields:

Cle Elum regional

  1. Southern California
  2. Arkansas
  3. South Carolina
  4. Northwestern
  5. Washington
  6. Miami (Fla.)
  7. Oregon
  8. San Jose State
  9. Oregon State
  10. Old Dominion
  11. Iowa State
  12. San Diego State
  13. UCF
  14. Ohio State
  15. Sacramento State
  16. New Mexico State
  17. Boston U
  18. Southern Illinois

Individuals

Norman regional

  1. Texas

Individuals

East Lansing regional

  1. Stanford

Individuals

Auburn regional

  1. Duke

