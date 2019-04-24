New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spoofs Phil Mickelson Masters video

Phil Mickelson was all about “hitting bombs” ahead of his third round at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2019 Masters earlier this month.

For New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, it’s all about not hitting patrons.

The Super Bowl XLIV champion coach is on-hand at TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and after winning the celebrity shootout on Tuesday with former NFL safety Ed Reed, Payton is participating in Wednesday’s pro-am with the PGA Tour’s Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

While driving to the course Wednesday, Payton spoofed Mickelson’s viral Magnolia Lane video.

And in case you missed it, here’s Mickelson’s video from Augusta National:

Payton also noted how the pro-am is the perfect time to “just drive the pros crazy” with questions, and he plans to start with Rahm.