Tiger Woods to play in PGA Tour's Japan event this fall

Japan’s first official PGA Tour event, the ZOZO Championship, will feature Tiger Woods for its debut.

The ZOZO Championship will be held at Accordia Golf Chiba Narashino Country Club on Oct. 24-27 outside Tokyo.

The event features a $9.75 million purse and will replace the CIMB Classic that was held in Malaysia. It is part of a three-tournament Asia swing in the fall that also features the CJ Cup in South Korea and the HSBC Champions World Golf Championship in China. The events all boast larger-than-normal Tour purses.

“I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries. It’s going to be a fun fall,” Woods posted on Twitter.

Woods will be the U.S. Presidents Cup captain when the event is held at Royal Melbourne in Australia on Dec. 12-15. His annual Hero World Challenge takes place the previous week in the Bahamas. And, there’s always the potential of a rematch of sorts with Phil Mickelson.

ZOZO is a Japanese custom clothing company.