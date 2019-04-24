Zurich Classic: Top gambling picks and betting odds

AVONDALE, La. – Greetings from New Orleans, where gambling and pretty much every vice imaginable are accepted if not outright welcomed.

The PGA Tour throws a big curveball from a wagering perspective on the golf course this week, where your formulas and habits for 72-hole stroke play are worthless at the team-format Zurich Classic.

We enter TPC Louisiana with our heads held high after a 5-token loss at the RBC Heritage, with our season total now at +633 tokens. Our scouting report on Charles Howell III’s Harbour Town struggles proved accurate – he missed the cut as Branden Grace squeaked out a matchup victory. We were misinformed on Si Woo Kim and Justin Harding’s chances, with Kim losing his matchup against Marc Leishman and Harding missing the cut to squander our top-10 wager.

The challenge this week is predicting team success from a tiny sample size and oftentimes no prior history at all. But it’s called gambling for a reason, and we’re going to have to search for all potential clues however small they might be.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Zurich Classic. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman (-105) over Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini

105 tokens

Risking 105 to win 100 on Kizzire/Harman. We like that these guys already know the team works because the two of them won the QBE Shootout in December. That’s obviously not a secret in Vegas, where it seems Harman’s run of five missed cuts in his last six events is influencing the line. He did finish T-8 at the Players Championship in that time and he finished T-14 at the 2017 Zurich Classic. Gay and Sabbatini are teaming up for the first time in New Orleans and while Sabbatini is playing well these days, he missed the cut here in 2018 and 2017. Here’s hoping Kizzire/Harman can channel those QBE vibes for another week.

Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay (+115) over Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 115 on Reed/Cantlay. This is their third straight year playing the Zurich together after a T-14 finish in 2017 and a T-7 last year. Fleetwood/Garcia look great on paper and Fleetwood finished T-4 last year with fellow Englishman Chris Paisley. Garcia missed the cut with Rafa Cabrera Bello. You just never know how the new pairings will turn out, so we’re gonna go with the proven squad over the new all-star experiment.

Jason Kokrak/Chris Stroud to finish top-10 (+400)

25 tokens

Risking 25 to win 200 on the Kokrak/Stroud duo. Kokrak has been playing stellar golf with four top-10s in his last six starts. Stroud enters off back-to-back missed cuts but has taken to the new team format, with a T-28 last year and T-11 in 2017. Worth taking a shot on a couple guys who generally aren’t on anyone’s radar.

Last week: -5

Season total: +633