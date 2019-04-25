How Eric Byrnes played 420 holes of golf in 24 hours - by the numbers

On Tuesday, Golfweek reported about the world-record performance by former MLB star Eric Byrnes, who played 420 holes of golf in 24 hours Monday and Tuesday at Half Moon Bay Golf Links in California.
Byrnes Thursday offered a breakdown of his record outing, recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records, by the numbers via a series of social media posts.
And they offer an intriguing look at as his record feat.
Among the numeric highlights offered by Byrnes:
- 106 – miles walked
- 1 – club used (Women’s graphite 8-iron Hot Lucy)
- 3,438 – total strokes
- 116 – lowest round score
- 168 – highest round score
- 14,367 – calories burned
- 17.5 – holes per hour
- 12 – pieces of bacon
- 12 – chocolate peanut butter bunnies
The biggest number for Byrnes is likely the $50,000 raised for the “Let Them Play Foundation,” which is Byrnes’ charity of choice.
Byrnes also Tweeted an image of the Strava breakdown of his 24-hour run that took place from 7 a.m. Monday-Tuesday Pacific time.
Byrnes played for the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and three other major-league teams from 2000-10 and is now an endurance athlete.
By the way, you read that right in his Tweet: 3.4 minutes per hole.
That’s 204 seconds.
Per hole.
Without a cart.
If only, PGA Tour.
If only.
