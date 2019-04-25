How Eric Byrnes played 420 holes of golf in 24 hours - by the numbers

On Tuesday, Golfweek reported about the world-record performance by former MLB star Eric Byrnes, who played 420 holes of golf in 24 hours Monday and Tuesday at Half Moon Bay Golf Links in California.

Byrnes Thursday offered a breakdown of his record outing, recognized by the Guiness Book of World Records, by the numbers via a series of social media posts.

And they offer an intriguing look at as his record feat.

Among the numeric highlights offered by Byrnes:

106 – miles walked

1 – club used (Women’s graphite 8-iron Hot Lucy)

3,438 – total strokes

116 – lowest round score

168 – highest round score

14,367 – calories burned

17.5 – holes per hour

12 – pieces of bacon

12 – chocolate peanut butter bunnies

BY THE NUMBERS – @ltpfoundation 24 Hour World Record Golf Challenge presented be @HighFive played @halfmoonbaygolf Ocean Course 🌊 Total Time 🕰 24 Hours

Total Holes 💨 420

Total Miles 🏃 106

Total Clubs Used 1️⃣ Women’s graphite 8 Iron “Hot Lucy”

Total Strokes 🏌️ 3,438 — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 25, 2019

BY THE NUMBERS (Continued)

Avg Strokes Per Round ⛳️ 143

Fastest Round 🚀 42 Minutes (Round 1)

Slowest Round 🐢 1:14 Minutes (Round 21)

Lowest Score ⬇️ – Round 8: 116

Highest Score ⬆️ – Round 23: 168

Total Pars 👍 24

Total Birdies 🐥 2

Total Elevation Gain ⛰ 6,122 ft — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 25, 2019

BY THE NUMBERS (Continued)

Calories Burnt 🥵 14,367

Average Heart Rate ❤️ 157

Holes Per Hour 🏌️ 17.5

Avg Minutes Per Hole ⛳️ 3.4

Total Avocados 🥑 12

Total Pieces of Bacon 🥓 12

Total Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunnies 🐰 10

Total Gatorades 🐊 12

Total Water Bottles 💦 12 — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 25, 2019

More @LTPFoundation 24 Hour World Record Speed Golf Numbers 😳

Total Cokes🥤12

Total Iced Coffees ☕️ 11

Total Pizzas 🍕 2

Total Mustard Mouth Squirts 🌭 23

Total LET THEM PLAY dollars raised 🙏$50,000

Total Grants Handed Out To Youth Activity Organizations At The Event 💰10 — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 25, 2019

The biggest number for Byrnes is likely the $50,000 raised for the “Let Them Play Foundation,” which is Byrnes’ charity of choice.

Byrnes also Tweeted an image of the Strava breakdown of his 24-hour run that took place from 7 a.m. Monday-Tuesday Pacific time.

Byrnes played for the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and three other major-league teams from 2000-10 and is now an endurance athlete.

By the way, you read that right in his Tweet: 3.4 minutes per hole.

That’s 204 seconds.

Per hole.

Without a cart.

If only, PGA Tour.

If only.