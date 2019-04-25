Kevin Kisner makes hole-in-one for first ace at Zurich Classic

There’s a first time for everything.

At 35 years old, Kevin Kisner has three PGA Tour wins, a Team USA appearance at the 2017 Presidents Cup, and now finally an ace to his name.

Kisner made a hole-in-one during Thursday’s opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on the 201-yard par-3 third hole.

Kisner has played consistently well this PGA Tour season, missing just one cut in 14 appearances while tallying six top 25s and one win at last months World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Ace for @K_Kisner at 201-yard 3rd hole in R1 @Zurich_Classic He said Wednesday he’d never had a hole-in-one @PGATOUR but “I just wrote one down @TheMasters for @b_dechambeau , his first ever, at 16 at Augusta on Sunday. It was pretty cool.” — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 26, 2019

Kisner is currently the 25th ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking.