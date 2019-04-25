Golf Life 19th hole: Stargazing at Streamsong has a view like no other

This is part of a new Golfweek monthly series that focuses on some of the best restaurants and clubhouses – and other cool hang-outs – in golf.

“Why make so much of fragmentary blue …” Robert Frost once wrote, “when heaven presents in sheets the solid hue?”

At least a couple of answers to the great poet’s question can be found at Streamsong Resort, at the rooftop lounge of the same name — Fragmentary Blue.

While much has been made of the resort’s three golf offerings, Streamsong’s built environment is equally fascinating. Mosaic, the mining conglomerate that developed the resort, decided to double down on the property’s alien, almost lunar-like qualities.

Rich Mack, the former Mosaic executive who led the development, described the company’s rationale in hiring Tampa-based architect Alberto Alfonso, who had never done a golf-related project. “We didn’t want someone who went the conventional way … we wanted someone innovative and creative to come up with solutions in an unusual environment,” Mack said.

Creative and unconventional is certainly what they got. Though unambiguously anchored to the earth by its massive concrete pilings, the lodgegrows lighter — glassier— as it rises six stories to Fragmentary Blue, which from afar looks as if a transparent hockey-puck-shaped UFO has landed on the roof. The lodge is a full mile from the golf courses, but in the daytime the views of the distant fairways and, closer in, the resort’s sizable fishing lake are striking.

It’s at night, though, when the lounge is at its best. Unless we’re in the Sistine Chapel, most of us are too embarrassed to look straight up — it’s so touristy — but at Fragmentary Blue we’re meant to connect with the cosmos. There is an oculus carved into the ceiling, and the floor-to-ceiling glass provides a 360-degree view of the dark horizon.

Streamsong is miles from any major city, so light pollution is non-existent. Step outside and note that the scrim — or skin — of the lounge, which in daytime appears smooth and unbroken, is now perforated, shot through with starlight of its own. During a visit in January, our group was treated to a late-night full lunar eclipse. We sipped cocktails as we watched the transit from the roof deck.

As the moon moved into Earth’s shadow — there yet not there, like the transparent eyelid of a bird of prey — Streamsong’s avant-garde design added its own kind of poetry to the moment.

It seems much can be made of Fragmentary Blue, indeed.