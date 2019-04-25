NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships selections to be announced May 1 on Golf Channel

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships selections will be announced Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel’s Golf Central.

Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites across the country.

The regional sites are: Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California; TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. Regionals will take play May 13-15.

Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on one of those 13 teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals, also not on those teams. The low five teams and low individual not on those teams from each regional advance to the finals at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas May 24-29.