Northwestern's Ryan Lumsden wins Byron Nelson Award

Northwestern’s Ryan Lumsden won the 2019 Byron Nelson Award on Thursday.

Lumsden, one of five finalists named in March, owns the third-best career stroke average in Northwestern history. He’s a two-time All-Big Ten performer who has two career victories and eight career top-five finishes.

The award annually goes to a graduating male senior golfer, who is given equal consideration for performance, academics, character, integrity and citizenship.

“I am not bold enough to believe I will ever match Mr. Nelson’s achievements on, or off, the course,” Lumsden in a statement. “Indeed, in combining the two, I am not sure anyone ever has. But to be viewed as an individual worthy of the award that carries his names is the greatest honor I could think of as I finish my college career.”

The Byron Nelson Award is presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, in cooperation with the Four Seasons Resort and Club Las Colinas, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The other finalists were Baylor’s Braden Bailey, Kalamazoo’s Nick Ludka, Cal’s Collin Morikawa and Stanford’s Brandon Wu.