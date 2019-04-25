Rickie Fowler teases Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic, reveals how he proposed

In a two-part video with Rocket Mortgage, Rickie Fowler discussed the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a few more personal aspects of his life.

Fowler, the current World No. 10, is one of the top players to commit to the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic which will be played from June 27-30 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Fowler, who has four top-10 finishes this season and sits eighth in the FedExCup ranking, said in the video that he’s looking forward to returning to Detroit for the tournament.

The 30-year-old also mentioned while he wants to keep winning on the PGA Tour, he wants to use his influence on and off the golf course to affect the greater good.

“Success to me is not just on the golf course, it’s making people’s lives better,” Fowler said. “So whether that’s through golf, through charitable work, through our foundation, I want to have a lasting impact away from golf too.”

In part of the video, Fowler also opened up about his personal life including his engagement to fiancée Allison Stokke. The couple, who announced their engagement in June 2018, discussed how they first met, how Fowler proposed and Stokke’s reaction.

“Well I got down on a knee. She never really responded… It looked like a yes,” Fowler said as Stokke laughed in part two of the video.

Both parts of the video can be watched below:

Very excited to share something special @StokkeAllison & I have been working on. We partnered w/ @rocketmortgage to take you behind-the-scenes to talk life, fishing, golf cart races, date nights & how success is earned not given 💪 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/O0i5YXsqzu — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 25, 2019