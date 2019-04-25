USGA accepted more than 9,000 entries for U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

The United States Golf Association announced that more than 9,000 golfers submitted entries for the U.S. Open.

That’s a lot of people hoping to play Pebble Beach Golf Links June 13-16.

The total number of entries was 9,215 to be exact, marking the eighth straight year that more than 9,000 entries were received. Golfers from all 50 states and 78 countries threw their hats in the ring.

Of course, only the best of the best will actually tee it up at the U.S. Open, which will be staged at one of the world’s most scenic venues for the sixth time.

To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Local qualifying, which will be played over 18 holes at 109 sites in the U.S. and one in Canada, starts Monday and runs through May 13. Most of the sectional qualifying will be in early June.

Joshua O’Hearn, a 22-year-old pro from Wentzville, Mo., got his entry turned in just 46 seconds before the deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The USGA received 448 entries on Wednesday, the last day applications were accepted.

Brooks Koepka a year ago became the seventh player to win consecutive U.S. Opens.

Only one golfer has won three straight U.S. Opens: Willie Anderson, who won the 1903, 1904 and 1905 championships.

Fully exempt players (as of April 24) with the past champions in bold: