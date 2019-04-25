Eamon's Corner: Why Tiger Woods should have PGA Tour win record

Tiger Woods is one win away from Sam Snead’s all-time PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

But according to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, Woods should already have the record.

Woods grabbed win No. 81 two weeks ago with his one-shot victory in the Masters. It was Tiger’s fifth green jacket and 15th major title.

The PGA Tour’s annual team event – the Zurich Classic – offers a framework to discuss the reason why Woods should already have the record in this week’s edition of “Eamon’s Corner,” which can be watched above.

Tiger Woods: All 81 victories

Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories includes five team events. Woods has none.

“This isn’t a record that should be debatable,” Lynch says. “We’ll just have to wait until Tiger puts it to rest for good. And when No. 82 comes, it will be just like the 81 that preceded it. The work of one man hitting every shot that counts.”

Win No. 82 for Woods could come as early as next week, as he is widely expected to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte before the Friday deadline. On Wednesday, Woods said he was playing in the PGA Tour’s inaugural event in Japan in October.