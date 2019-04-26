David Lipsky, Sean Crocker, Julian Suri continue U.S. success on European Tour at Trophée Hassan II

There’s a red, white and blue tinge to this year’s European Tour. One out of a U.S. trio of David Lipsky, Sean Crocker or Julian Suri could continue that theme in the $2.8 million Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.

Lipsky and Crocker share the halfway lead on 5-under. Suri is a shot behind in four-way tie for second place on 4-under.

Much was made recently about four consecutive European wins on this year’s PGA Tour. Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Graeme McDowell all won in consecutive weeks in March. Justin Rose won in January. What seems to have been overlooked is U.S. players winning on a regular basis on this season’s European Tour.

LEADERBOARD: Trophee Hassan II

Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Kurt Kitayama has two victories under his belt, the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open and the Oman Open. Dustin Johnson stood tallest in the Saudi International, while Bryson DeChambeau earned his first European Tour victory in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

“Bryson and DJ have come out and played well and they’re some of the best players in the world,” Lipsky said. “What Kurt and I have been doing has been playing pretty solid.

“It’s become more comfortable out here. Americans are more open to coming out, travelling, playing more and it’s great to have friends out here.”

Kitayama and Lipsky are playing the European Tour full time this season. The Las Vegas residents room together, with Lipsky offering Kitayama his experience of four full seasons on the European circuit. He earned his first Euro Tour win in the 2014 Omega European Masters. Another two good rounds and he could be even with his roomie.

Lipsky returned five birdies and dropped just two shots in windy conditions to share the lead with Crocker, who earned his full European Tour card by finishing inside the top 15 of last year’s European Challenge Tour Money list.

“I played really solid today,” Lipsky said. “It’s tough on that back nine when the wind picked up and the greens firmed up so I’m really happy with where I’m at. We’re going into the weekend looking pretty good.”

Suri is chasing his second European Tour win following the 2017 Made in Denmark. He had a chance to win the Hero Indian Open last month only to falter in the final round. He might be leading in Morocco if not for a double bogey on his final hole, the ninth.

“It was a really solid round,” Suri said. “Still in position to contend for this thing. I hit a lot of good shots and obviously I had one kind of blemish on my last hole today. For the most part, I’m pretty pleased with where my game’s at.”

He’s not the only American feeling comfortable with European Tour life at the moment.