Zurich Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Gay, Sabbatini pairing leads at 12 under

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans resumes Friday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., after mother nature claimed most of the first round on Thursday and delayed Round 2 play on Friday.
The first round resumed at 7 a.m. ET on Friday after play was suspended due to darkness at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday evening following over seven hours of weather delay. The paring of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini completed their first rounds Thursday and lead 12 under. The pairing of Gay and Sabbatini tee off at 7:36 p.m. ET in the sound round.
Russell Henley and Ryan Blaum began the second round on a solid note, rising to a five-way tie for second place at 11 under. Henley and Blaum are 4 under on the first six holes Friday afternoon.
Friday’s second round began at 3:15-4:54 p.m. ET for the first wave of tee times and 7:30-9:09 p.m. for the second wave. Second round play will be suspended when it is too dark to play.
Round 2 Tee Times
Tee times have been changed due to
1st Tee – All Times Eastern
|Group No.
|Tee Time
|Team Members
|Team Members
|31
|9:20 a.m.
|Harold Varner III & Tom Lovelady
|Seamus Power & David Hearn
|32
|9:31 a.m.
|Russell Henley & Ryan Blaum
|Cameron Champ & Sam Burns
|33
|9:42 a.m.
|Harris English & Johnson Wagner
|Kevin Streelman & Vaughn Taylor
|34
|9:53 a.m.
|Austin Cook & Andrew Landry
|Brian Harman & Patton Kizzire
|35
|10:04 a.m.
|Russell Knox & Brian Stuard
|Jason Dufner & Pat Perez
|36
|10:15 a.m.
|Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft
|Padraig Harrington & Shane Lowry
|37
|10:26 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani & Bill Haas
|Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
|38
|10:37 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann & Dylan Frittelli
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee & Matt Every
|39
|10:48 a.m.
|Andrew Putman & Max Homa
|Wyndham Clark & DJ Trahan
|40
|10:59 a.m.
|Roberto Castro & Cameron Tringale
|Cameron Davis & Kyle Jones
|11
|1:35 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen & Brandon Harkins
|Whee Kim & Sungjae Im
|12
|1:46 p.m.
|Scott Stallings & Trey Mullinax
|Martin Laird & Nick Taylor
|13
|1:57
p.m.
|Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka
|Ian Poulter & Sam Horsfield
|14
|2:08 p.m.
|Jason Day & Adam Scott
|Jhonattan Vegas & Abraham Ancer
|15
|2:19
p.m.
|Sergio Garcia & Tommy Fleetwood
|Kyle Stanley & Tony Finau
|16
|2:30 p.m.
|Ernie Els & Trevor Immelman
|K.J Choi & David Lingmerth
|17
|2:41
p.m.
|David Duval & Jim Furyk
|Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
|18
|2:52
p.m.
|Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman
|J.T. Poston & Stephan Jaeger
|19
|3:03 p.m.
|Chris Kirk & Sepp Straka
|Hudson Swafford & Wes Roach
|20
|3:14 p.m.
|Chase Wright & Derek Fathauer
|Julian Etulain & Andres Romero
10th Tee – All Times Eastern
|Group No.
|Tee Time
|Team Members
|Team Members
|21
|9:20 a.m.
|Richy Werenski & Nicholas Lindheim
|J.J Spaun & Matt Jones
|22
|9:31 a.m.
|Davis Love III & Dru Love
|Keegan Bradley & Jon Curran
|23
|9:42: a.m.
|Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae
|Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel
|24
|9:53 a.m.
|Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay
|Henrik Stenson & Graeme McDowell
|25
|10:04 a.m.
|Billy Horschel & Scott Piercy
|Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
|26
|10:15
a.m.
|Rod Pampling & John Senden
|Shabhankar Sharma & Anirban Lahiri
|27
|10:26 a.m.
|Chris Stroud & Jason Kokrak
|Jim Knous & Adam Hadwin
|28
|10:37 a.m.
|Ted Potter Jr. & Nate Lashley
|Scott Langley & Jonathan Byrd
|29
|10:48 a.m.
|Cody Gribble & Joey Garber
|Peter Malnati & Billy Hurley III
|30
|10:59 a.m.
|Anders Albertson & Seth Reeves
|Hank Lebioda & Curtis Luck
|1
|1:35 p.m.
|Ollie Schniederjans & Adam Svensson
|Peter Uihlein & Dominic Bozzelli
|2
|1:46 p.m.
|Danny Lee & Sung Kang
|Tom Hoge & J.J. Henry
|3
|1:57 p.m.
|Brice Garnett & Chesson Hadley
|Brendan Steele & Luke Donald
|4
|2:08 p.m.
|Michael Kim & C.T. Pan
|Corey Connors & Mackenzie Hughes
|5
|2:19
p.m.
|Jon Rahm & Ryan Palmer
|Bubba Watson & J.B Holmes
|6
|2:30 p.m.
|Branden Grace & Justin Harding
|Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover
|7
|2:41
p.m.
|Brian Gay & Rory Sabbatini
|Kenny Perry & Josh Teater
|8
|2:52
p.m.
|Colt Knost & Boo Weekley
|Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk
|9
|3:03
p.m.
|Alex Cejka & Alex Prugh
|Freddie Jacobson & Chad Campbell
|10
|3:14
p.m.
|Denny McCarthy & Roberto Diaz
|Carlos Ortiz & Sebastian Munoz
Zurich Classic TV Info
Friday
Golf Channel: Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will end when play is suspended due to darkness (estimated between 8:30-9 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (Sirius 208/XM 92)
