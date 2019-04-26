Zurich Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Gay, Sabbatini pairing leads at 12 under

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans resumes Friday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., after mother nature claimed most of the first round on Thursday and delayed Round 2 play on Friday.

The first round resumed at 7 a.m. ET on Friday after play was suspended due to darkness at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday evening following over seven hours of weather delay. The paring of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini completed their first rounds Thursday and lead 12 under. The pairing of Gay and Sabbatini tee off at 7:36 p.m. ET in the sound round.

Russell Henley and Ryan Blaum began the second round on a solid note, rising to a five-way tie for second place at 11 under. Henley and Blaum are 4 under on the first six holes Friday afternoon.

Friday’s second round began at 3:15-4:54 p.m. ET for the first wave of tee times and 7:30-9:09 p.m. for the second wave. Second round play will be suspended when it is too dark to play.

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee – All Times Eastern

Group No. Tee Time Team Members Team Members 31 9:20 a.m. Harold Varner III & Tom Lovelady Seamus Power & David Hearn 32 9:31 a.m. Russell Henley & Ryan Blaum Cameron Champ & Sam Burns 33 9:42 a.m. Harris English & Johnson Wagner Kevin Streelman & Vaughn Taylor 34 9:53 a.m. Austin Cook & Andrew Landry Brian Harman & Patton Kizzire 35 10:04 a.m. Russell Knox & Brian Stuard Jason Dufner & Pat Perez 36 10:15 a.m. Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft Padraig Harrington & Shane Lowry 37 10:26 a.m. Shawn Stefani & Bill Haas Troy Merritt & Robert Streb 38 10:37 a.m. Joaquin Niemann & Dylan Frittelli Kyoung-Hoon Lee & Matt Every 39 10:48 a.m. Andrew Putman & Max Homa Wyndham Clark & DJ Trahan 40 10:59 a.m. Roberto Castro & Cameron Tringale Cameron Davis & Kyle Jones 11 1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen & Brandon Harkins Whee Kim & Sungjae Im 12 1:46 p.m. Scott Stallings & Trey Mullinax Martin Laird & Nick Taylor 13 1:57

p.m. Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka Ian Poulter & Sam Horsfield 14 2:08 p.m. Jason Day & Adam Scott Jhonattan Vegas & Abraham Ancer 15 2:19

p.m. Sergio Garcia & Tommy Fleetwood Kyle Stanley & Tony Finau 16 2:30 p.m. Ernie Els & Trevor Immelman K.J Choi & David Lingmerth 17 2:41

p.m. David Duval & Jim Furyk Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown 18 2:52

p.m. Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman J.T. Poston & Stephan Jaeger 19 3:03 p.m. Chris Kirk & Sepp Straka Hudson Swafford & Wes Roach 20 3:14 p.m. Chase Wright & Derek Fathauer Julian Etulain & Andres Romero

10th Tee – All Times Eastern

Group No. Tee Time Team Members Team Members 21 9:20 a.m. Richy Werenski & Nicholas Lindheim J.J Spaun & Matt Jones 22 9:31 a.m. Davis Love III & Dru Love Keegan Bradley & Jon Curran 23 9:42: a.m. Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel 24 9:53 a.m. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay Henrik Stenson & Graeme McDowell 25 10:04 a.m. Billy Horschel & Scott Piercy Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith 26 10:15

a.m. Rod Pampling & John Senden Shabhankar Sharma & Anirban Lahiri 27 10:26 a.m. Chris Stroud & Jason Kokrak Jim Knous & Adam Hadwin 28 10:37 a.m. Ted Potter Jr. & Nate Lashley Scott Langley & Jonathan Byrd 29 10:48 a.m. Cody Gribble & Joey Garber Peter Malnati & Billy Hurley III 30 10:59 a.m. Anders Albertson & Seth Reeves Hank Lebioda & Curtis Luck 1 1:35 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans & Adam Svensson Peter Uihlein & Dominic Bozzelli 2 1:46 p.m. Danny Lee & Sung Kang Tom Hoge & J.J. Henry 3 1:57 p.m. Brice Garnett & Chesson Hadley Brendan Steele & Luke Donald 4 2:08 p.m. Michael Kim & C.T. Pan Corey Connors & Mackenzie Hughes 5 2:19

p.m. Jon Rahm & Ryan Palmer Bubba Watson & J.B Holmes 6 2:30 p.m. Branden Grace & Justin Harding Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover 7 2:41

p.m. Brian Gay & Rory Sabbatini Kenny Perry & Josh Teater 8 2:52

p.m. Colt Knost & Boo Weekley Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk 9 3:03

p.m. Alex Cejka & Alex Prugh Freddie Jacobson & Chad Campbell 10 3:14

p.m. Denny McCarthy & Roberto Diaz Carlos Ortiz & Sebastian Munoz

Zurich Classic TV Info

Friday

Golf Channel: Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will end when play is suspended due to darkness (estimated between 8:30-9 p.m. ET)

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 2 Pin Locations

Zurich Classic Team Walk-Up Playlist

Each team in the Zurich Classic has its own walk-up song. Here’s a playlist of the ones available on Spotify.