Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Zurich Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Gay, Sabbatini pairing leads at 12 under

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zurich Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Gay, Sabbatini pairing leads at 12 under

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Gay, Sabbatini pairing leads at 12 under

By April 26, 2019 9:41 am

By: |

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans resumes Friday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., after mother nature claimed most of the first round on Thursday and delayed Round 2 play on Friday.

The first round resumed at 7 a.m. ET on Friday after play was suspended due to darkness at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday evening following over seven hours of weather delay. The paring of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini completed their first rounds Thursday and lead 12 under. The pairing of Gay and Sabbatini tee off at 7:36 p.m. ET in the sound round.

Russell Henley and Ryan Blaum began the second round on a solid note, rising to a five-way tie for second place at 11 under. Henley and Blaum are 4 under on the first six holes Friday afternoon.

Friday’s second round began at 3:15-4:54 p.m. ET for the first wave of tee times and 7:30-9:09 p.m. for the second wave. Second round play will be suspended when it is too dark to play.

Live Scores: Zurich Classic

Follow the live action here all day:

Round 2 Tee Times

Tee times have been changed due to

1st Tee – All Times Eastern

Group No. Tee Time Team Members Team Members
31 9:20 a.m. Harold Varner III & Tom Lovelady Seamus Power & David Hearn
32 9:31 a.m. Russell Henley & Ryan Blaum Cameron Champ & Sam Burns
33 9:42 a.m. Harris English & Johnson Wagner Kevin Streelman & Vaughn Taylor
34 9:53 a.m. Austin Cook & Andrew Landry Brian Harman & Patton Kizzire
35 10:04 a.m.  Russell Knox & Brian Stuard Jason Dufner & Pat Perez
36 10:15  a.m. Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft Padraig Harrington & Shane Lowry
37 10:26 a.m. Shawn Stefani & Bill Haas Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
38 10:37  a.m. Joaquin Niemann & Dylan Frittelli Kyoung-Hoon Lee & Matt Every
39 10:48 a.m. Andrew Putman & Max Homa Wyndham Clark & DJ Trahan
40 10:59 a.m.  Roberto Castro & Cameron Tringale Cameron Davis & Kyle Jones
11 1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen & Brandon Harkins Whee Kim & Sungjae Im
12 1:46 p.m. Scott Stallings & Trey Mullinax Martin Laird & Nick Taylor
13 1:57
p.m.		 Brooks Koepka &  Chase Koepka Ian Poulter & Sam Horsfield
14 2:08 p.m. Jason Day & Adam Scott Jhonattan Vegas &  Abraham Ancer
15 2:19
p.m.		 Sergio Garcia &  Tommy Fleetwood Kyle Stanley & Tony Finau
16 2:30 p.m. Ernie Els & Trevor Immelman K.J Choi & David Lingmerth
17 2:41
p.m.		 David Duval &  Jim Furyk  Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
18 2:52
p.m.		 Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman J.T. Poston & Stephan Jaeger
19 3:03 p.m. Chris Kirk & Sepp Straka Hudson Swafford & Wes Roach
20 3:14 p.m. Chase Wright & Derek Fathauer Julian Etulain & Andres Romero

10th Tee – All Times Eastern

Group No. Tee Time Team Members Team Members
21 9:20 a.m. Richy Werenski & Nicholas Lindheim J.J Spaun & Matt Jones
22 9:31 a.m. Davis Love III & Dru Love Keegan Bradley & Jon Curran
23 9:42: a.m. Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel
24 9:53 a.m. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay Henrik Stenson & Graeme McDowell
25 10:04 a.m. Billy Horschel & Scott Piercy Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
26 10:15
a.m.		 Rod Pampling & John Senden Shabhankar Sharma & Anirban Lahiri
27 10:26 a.m. Chris Stroud & Jason Kokrak Jim Knous & Adam Hadwin
28 10:37 a.m. Ted Potter Jr. & Nate Lashley Scott Langley & Jonathan Byrd
29 10:48 a.m. Cody Gribble & Joey Garber Peter Malnati & Billy Hurley III
30 10:59 a.m. Anders Albertson & Seth Reeves  Hank Lebioda & Curtis Luck
1 1:35 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans & Adam Svensson Peter Uihlein & Dominic Bozzelli
2 1:46  p.m. Danny Lee & Sung Kang Tom Hoge & J.J. Henry
3 1:57 p.m. Brice Garnett & Chesson Hadley Brendan Steele & Luke Donald
4 2:08 p.m. Michael Kim & C.T. Pan Corey Connors & Mackenzie Hughes
5 2:19
p.m.		 Jon Rahm & Ryan Palmer Bubba Watson & J.B Holmes
6 2:30 p.m. Branden Grace & Justin  Harding Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover
7 2:41
p.m.		 Brian Gay & Rory Sabbatini Kenny Perry & Josh Teater
8 2:52
p.m.		 Colt Knost & Boo Weekley Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk
9 3:03
p.m.		 Alex Cejka & Alex Prugh Freddie Jacobson & Chad Campbell
10 3:14
p.m.		 Denny McCarthy & Roberto Diaz Carlos Ortiz & Sebastian Munoz

Zurich Classic TV Info

Friday
Golf Channel: Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will end when play is suspended due to darkness (estimated between 8:30-9 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 2 Pin Locations

Pin locations for Round 2 at the 2019 Zurich Classic. (PGA Tour Communications)

Zurich Classic Team Walk-Up Playlist

Each team in the Zurich Classic has its own walk-up song. Here’s a playlist of the ones available on Spotify.

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home