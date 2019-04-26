Video: Karl Vilips makes hole-in-one at Sage Valley Junior Invitational

Golf is a difficult game to play, but Karl Vilips made it look real easy during the opening round of the Sage Valley Junior Invitational on Thursday.

On the 209-yard, par-3 12th hole, Vilips hit a smooth iron shot that found the green near the pin and slowly made its way to the bottom of the cup. The 17-year-old Australian who now lives in Florida and is committed to Stanford University held his pose as he watched the ball disappear from sight.

Vilips walked off the course at 5-under, tied for fourth player with Connor Creasy after the opening round. Tom McKibbin held the lead after the first round at 8-under par while No. 1 ranked junior Akshay Bhatia struggled, shooting 8-over to end Round 1 T-46 out of 54 players.