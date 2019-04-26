WGCA coaches poll: USC, Texas, Duke, Stanford at the top

In the final poll of the spring season for women’s college golf, USC remains No. 1 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll.

It’s the fourth poll in a row that the Trojans have claimed the top spot. USC is fresh off a team win the Pac-12 women’s golf championships.

Texas is the new No. 2 this time around, swapping spots with No. 3 Duke, while Stanford is No. 4. Those four teams each claimed a top seed for the upcoming NCAAs when the brackets for the postseason were announced on Wednesday. Wake Forest rounds out the top five.

In Div. II, Barry University is once again No. 1, with Carleton College receiving all but one first-place vote to retain its spot top the Div. III rankings.

Div. I WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 USC (22) 550 2 Texas 519 3 Duke 501 4 Stanford 474 5 Wake Forest 458 6 Vanderbilt 425 7 Arizona 419 8 Arkansas 410 9 Florida State 366 10 South Carolina 351 11 Florida 348 12 Kent State 311 13 Auburn 271 14 UCLA 261 15 Arizona State 254 16 Northwestern 228 17 Virginia 196 18 Oklahoma 153 19 Michigan State 146 20 Washington 121 21 Miami 81 22 Campbell 77 23 Oregon 55 24 Furman 52 25 TCU 45 Others receiving votes: Illinois (40); Clemson (8); San Jose State (8); Pepperdine (6); Baylor (5); Washington State (5); Houston (3); Augusta (1); San Diego State (1); Ole Miss (1)

Div. II WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Barry University (8) 368 2 Dallas Baptist (7) 367 3 Nova Southeastern 337 4 California State-San Marcos 333 5 Florida Institute of Technology 301 6 University of Indianapolis 299 7 Lynn University 292 8 West Texas A&M 277 9 Arkansas Tech 249 10 Grand Valley State 237 11 Limestone College 216 12 Rollins College 191 13 Florida Southern College 190 14 Findlay 187 15 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 179 16 Academy of Art University 144 17 Saint Leo 138 18 Oklahoma Christian 122 19 Tampa 121 20 Lee 94 21 Flagler College 72 22 St. Edward’s 46 23 Wingate 38 24 Carson-Newman 29 25 Northeastern State 21 Others receiving votes: Southwestern Oklahoma State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (5); Texas A&M – Commerce (4)

Div. III WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-pace votes) Points 1 Carleton College (12) 324 2 George Fox (1) 304 3 DePauw 284 4 Grinnell College 280 5 New York U. 274 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 258 7 Rhodes College 250 8 Williams College 230 9 University of Redlands 224 10 Washington University in St. Louis 219 11 Methodist University 207 12 Carnegie Mellon 181 13 Pomona/Pitzer 159 14 Berry College 158 15 Washington and Lee 138 16 Oglethorpe 113 17 Illinois Wesleyan 106 18 Amherst College 91 19 Huntingdon College 71 20 Gustavus Adolphus College 66 21 Christopher Newport 65 22 Whittier College 48 23 Sewanee: The University of the South 46 24 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40 25 College of Saint Benedict 34 Others receiving votes: Wittenberg (14); Middlebury College (12); St. Catherine (7); Mary Hardin-Baylor (7); Transylvania (5); Whitman College (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (3); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (2); California Lutheran (1).

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The WGCA represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.