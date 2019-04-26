WGCA coaches poll: USC, Texas, Duke, Stanford at the top

In the final poll of the spring season for women’s college golf, USC remains No. 1 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll.
It’s the fourth poll in a row that the Trojans have claimed the top spot. USC is fresh off a team win the Pac-12 women’s golf championships.
Texas is the new No. 2 this time around, swapping spots with No. 3 Duke, while Stanford is No. 4. Those four teams each claimed a top seed for the upcoming NCAAs when the brackets for the postseason were announced on Wednesday. Wake Forest rounds out the top five.
In Div. II, Barry University is once again No. 1, with Carleton College receiving all but one first-place vote to retain its spot top the Div. III rankings.
Div. I WGCA coaches poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|USC (22)
|550
|2
|Texas
|519
|3
|Duke
|501
|4
|Stanford
|474
|5
|Wake Forest
|458
|6
|Vanderbilt
|425
|7
|Arizona
|419
|8
|Arkansas
|410
|9
|Florida State
|366
|10
|South Carolina
|351
|11
|Florida
|348
|12
|Kent State
|311
|13
|Auburn
|271
|14
|UCLA
|261
|15
|Arizona State
|254
|16
|Northwestern
|228
|17
|Virginia
|196
|18
|Oklahoma
|153
|19
|Michigan State
|146
|20
|Washington
|121
|21
|Miami
|81
|22
|Campbell
|77
|23
|Oregon
|55
|24
|Furman
|52
|25
|TCU
|45
|Others receiving votes: Illinois (40); Clemson (8); San Jose State (8); Pepperdine (6); Baylor (5); Washington State (5); Houston (3); Augusta (1); San Diego State (1); Ole Miss (1)
Div. II WGCA coaches poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Barry University (8)
|368
|2
|Dallas Baptist (7)
|367
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|337
|4
|California State-San Marcos
|333
|5
|Florida Institute of Technology
|301
|6
|University of Indianapolis
|299
|7
|Lynn University
|292
|8
|West Texas A&M
|277
|9
|Arkansas Tech
|249
|10
|Grand Valley State
|237
|11
|Limestone College
|216
|12
|Rollins College
|191
|13
|Florida Southern College
|190
|14
|Findlay
|187
|15
|St. Mary’s University (Texas)
|179
|16
|Academy of Art University
|144
|17
|Saint Leo
|138
|18
|Oklahoma Christian
|122
|19
|Tampa
|121
|20
|Lee
|94
|21
|Flagler College
|72
|22
|St. Edward’s
|46
|23
|Wingate
|38
|24
|Carson-Newman
|29
|25
|Northeastern State
|21
|Others receiving votes: Southwestern Oklahoma State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (5); Texas A&M – Commerce (4)
Div. III WGCA coaches poll
|Rank
|University (First-pace votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton College (12)
|324
|2
|George Fox (1)
|304
|3
|DePauw
|284
|4
|Grinnell College
|280
|5
|New York U.
|274
|6
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|258
|7
|Rhodes College
|250
|8
|Williams College
|230
|9
|University of Redlands
|224
|10
|Washington University in St. Louis
|219
|11
|Methodist University
|207
|12
|Carnegie Mellon
|181
|13
|Pomona/Pitzer
|159
|14
|Berry College
|158
|15
|Washington and Lee
|138
|16
|Oglethorpe
|113
|17
|Illinois Wesleyan
|106
|18
|Amherst College
|91
|19
|Huntingdon College
|71
|20
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|66
|21
|Christopher Newport
|65
|22
|Whittier College
|48
|23
|Sewanee: The University of the South
|46
|24
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|40
|25
|College of Saint Benedict
|34
|Others receiving votes: Wittenberg (14); Middlebury College (12); St. Catherine (7); Mary Hardin-Baylor (7); Transylvania (5); Whitman College (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (3); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (2); California Lutheran (1).
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
The WGCA represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.
