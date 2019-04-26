Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WGCA coaches poll: USC, Texas, Duke, Stanford at the top

By April 26, 2019 11:47 am

In the final poll of the spring season for women’s college golf, USC remains No. 1 in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll.

It’s the fourth poll in a row that the Trojans have claimed the top spot. USC is fresh off a team win the Pac-12 women’s golf championships.

Texas is the new No. 2 this time around, swapping spots with No. 3 Duke, while Stanford is No. 4. Those four teams each claimed a top seed for the upcoming NCAAs when the brackets for the postseason were announced on Wednesday. Wake Forest rounds out the top five.

In Div. II, Barry University is once again No. 1, with Carleton College receiving all but one first-place vote to retain its spot top the Div. III rankings.

Div. I WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 USC (22) 550
2 Texas 519
3 Duke 501
4 Stanford 474
5 Wake Forest 458
6 Vanderbilt 425
7 Arizona 419
8 Arkansas 410
9 Florida State 366
10 South Carolina 351
11 Florida 348
12 Kent State 311
13 Auburn 271
14 UCLA 261
15 Arizona State 254
16 Northwestern 228
17 Virginia 196
18 Oklahoma 153
19 Michigan State 146
20 Washington 121
21 Miami 81
22 Campbell 77
23 Oregon 55
24 Furman 52
25 TCU 45
Others receiving votes: Illinois (40); Clemson (8); San Jose State (8); Pepperdine (6); Baylor (5); Washington State (5);  Houston (3); Augusta (1); San Diego State (1); Ole Miss (1)

Div. II WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Barry University (8) 368
2 Dallas Baptist (7) 367
3 Nova Southeastern 337
4 California State-San Marcos 333
5 Florida Institute of Technology 301
6 University of Indianapolis 299
7 Lynn University 292
8 West Texas A&M 277
9 Arkansas Tech 249
10 Grand Valley State 237
11 Limestone College 216
12 Rollins College 191
13 Florida Southern College 190
14 Findlay 187
15 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 179
16 Academy of Art University 144
17 Saint Leo 138
18 Oklahoma Christian 122
19 Tampa 121
20 Lee 94
21 Flagler College 72
22 St. Edward’s 46
23 Wingate 38
24 Carson-Newman 29
25 Northeastern State 21
Others receiving votes: Southwestern Oklahoma State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (5); Texas A&M – Commerce (4)

Div. III WGCA coaches poll

Rank University (First-pace votes) Points
1 Carleton College (12) 324
2 George Fox (1) 304
3 DePauw 284
4 Grinnell College 280
5 New York U. 274
6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 258
7 Rhodes College 250
8 Williams College 230
9 University of Redlands 224
10 Washington University in St. Louis 219
11 Methodist University 207
12 Carnegie Mellon 181
13 Pomona/Pitzer 159
14 Berry College 158
15 Washington and Lee 138
16 Oglethorpe 113
17 Illinois Wesleyan 106
18 Amherst College 91
19 Huntingdon College 71
20 Gustavus Adolphus College 66
21 Christopher Newport 65
22 Whittier College 48
23 Sewanee: The University of the South 46
24 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 40
25 College of Saint Benedict 34
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg (14); Middlebury College (12); St. Catherine (7); Mary Hardin-Baylor (7); Transylvania (5); Whitman College (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (3); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (2); California Lutheran (1).

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The WGCA represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

