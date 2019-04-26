Tiger Woods says fifth Masters win hasn’t sunk in yet

Even though he’s accomplished the same feat five times now, Tiger Woods’ most recent win at Augusta National still hasn’t sunk in.

In an interview with GolfTV, Woods said his life has paused since his 2019 Masters win, but he has made time to rest and celebrate with those closest to him.

“I’ve had a few brief, little dinners with some friends,” Woods said. “I’ve just been going to and from school and I really haven’t done much. My son and I went out to the golf course a couple times to go play golf a little bit… To be honest with you, I really haven’t seen much. I haven’t done much. I’ve been basically just relaxing and kind of basically getting away from it.”

In fact, Woods said it still seems “surreal” that he won the Masters nearly three weeks ago. He said while he’s been resting at home, he’ll catch a glance of his green jacket and the reality of his accomplishment sinks back in.

“I’ve just been at home and just laying (around and letting) everything thaw out and just kind of understand what I had accomplished, but I really haven’t, I don’t think, come to grips with it yet,” Woods said.

Woods has a partnership with GOLFTV, which offers live PGA Tour streaming and other programming to customers outside the United States.

The entire interview can be watched below: