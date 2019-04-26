U.S. Women's Open: Here's who has qualified for Charleston out of sectionals so far

Stanford junior Andrea Lee is headed to her second U.S. Women’s Open after surviving 36 holes Tuesday and a final playoff hole the next morning out of the sectional held at Industry Hills Golf Club in southern California.

Lee advanced after finishing 8-under (66-70-136) along with LPGA Tour rookie Suzuka Yamaguchi (70-66-136). In the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open, Yamaguchi, at 14, was the youngest competitor in the field. She qualified that year in Japan and missed the cut.

Lee, 20, is part of the Stanford team that earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championships’ East Lansing Regional. She has two wins this year and is tied for most career wins (eight) in school history with Mihairi McKay. At the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur this month, Lee finished T-26.

The 74th U.S. Women’s Open will be played at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina beginning May 30. Sectional qualifying continues through May 8.

After a LONG 36-hole day yesterday and a final playoff hole this morning, two-time SCGA Women’s Am champion @andrea_lee54 joins Suzuka Yamaguchi in advancing to the @uswomensopen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIxsVCSTAG — SCGA (@thescga) April 25, 2019

Here’s a look at the others to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open out of sectionals so far:

Monroe Township, N.J.

Forsgate Country Club

Megha Ganne, a freshman in high school from Holmdel, N.J., shot even-par 70-72-142 on April 23 to win by one shot. She beat a field of 40 players to claim the lone spot.

Incheon, Korea

April 25: Jiyu Jung, Dasom Ma (a)

Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

April 22: Eri Okayama, Yuri Yoshida (a), Haruka Amamoto, Nanako Ueno (a)