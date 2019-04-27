2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships Regional selections announced

The NCAA announced Saturday the 80 teams and 32 student athletes that will compete in regional competition of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.
Regionals will be played from May 9-11 at four different sites and the finals, hosted by the Mountain East Conference, will be held from May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.
Below are the teams and individuals ranked in order and their respective regional sites:
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
The Atlantic/East Regional will be hosted by California University of Pennsylvania at Totteridge Golf Club, in Greensburg, Penn.
Atlantic Region
- Charleston (West Virginia)— Mountain East Conference
- Indiana (Pennsylvania)
- Mercyhurst
- Gannon
- West Liberty
- Concord
- West Chester— Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
- California (Pennsylvania)
- Millersville
- Virginia Union— Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Individuals
- Owen Elliott, Shepherd
- Nathan Sandberg, Clarion
- Mitch Faulkner, Clarion
- Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State
East Region
- Franklin Pierce
- Southern New Hampshire— Northeast-10 Conference
- Bentley
- Dominican (New York)— Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Assumption
- Post
- Roberts Wesleyan
- Concordia (New York)
- Wilmington (Delaware)
Individuals
- Jonathan Petrin, Le Moyne
- Matt Johnson, Saint Michael’s
- Nicholas Barney, Le Moyne
- Augustin De Cordes, American International
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
The Central/Midwest Regional will be hosted by Henderson State at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.
Central Region
- Henderson State
- Arkansas Tech— Great American Conference
- Southern Arkansas
- Lindenwood (Missouri)—Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
- Washburn
- Southeastern Oklahoma State
- Central Missouri
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Northeastern State
- Winona State— Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Individuals
- Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western
- Rhett Bechtel, Southern Nazarene
- Ryan Camras, Harding
- Joe Lemieux, Central Oklahoma
Midwest Region
- Indianapolis
- Grand Valley State
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Ferris State— Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference
- Trevecca Nazarene— Great Midwest Athletic Conference
- Findlay
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Hillsdale
- Bellarmine
- Maryville (Missouri)— Great Lakes Valley Conference
Individuals
- Austin Kondratick, Ashland
- Craig Stefureak, Drury
- Jagger Richard, Northwood
- Clayton Larsen, Drury
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
The South/Southeast Regional will be hosted by Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
South Region
- Barry— Sunshine State Conference
- Lynn
- West Florida— Gulf South Conference
- Nova Southeastern
- Florida Southern
- Florida Tech
- Saint Leo
- Rollins
- Valdosta State
- Albany State (Georgia)— Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Individuals
- Zach Zediker, Delta State
- Samuel Jones, West Georgia
- Evan Spence, Lee
- Paul Murphy, Montevallo
Southeast Region
- Lincoln Memorial
- Young Harris
- Carson-Newman
- Limestone
- Columbus State
- Clayton State
- South Carolina Aiken
- Queens (North Carolina)— South Atlantic Conference
- Flagler— Peach Belt Conference
- North Greenville— Conference Carolinas
Individuals
- Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern
- Jon Parker, Lander
- Harry Bolton, Newberry
- Bryson Boyette, Barton
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
The South Central/West Regional will be hosted by Dixie State at The Ledges Golf Club in St. George, Utah.
South Central Region
- Oklahoma Christian (Heartland Conference)
- St. Mary’s (Texas)
- Colorado School of Mines— Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
- Western New Mexico
- Dixie State
- Midwestern State— Lone Star Conference
- Colorado Mesa
- St. Edward’s
- Arkansas-Fort Smith
- Lubbock Christian
Individuals
- Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian
- Nathan McCann, Colorado State Pueblo
- Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce
- Jack Duguid, Colorado Springs
West Region
- Chico State
- Western Washington— Great Northwest Athletic Conference
- Sonoma State
- Cal State East Bay
- Cal State Monterey Bay— California Collegiat Athletic Association
- Simon Fraser
- Stanislaus State
- Concordia Portland
- UC San Diego
- Holy Names— Pacific West Conference
Individuals
- Jared Kinoshita, Hawaii Hilo
- Cody Hall, Cal State San Bernardino
- Gabriel De Leon Manotoc, Academy of Art
- Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s
