2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships Regional selections announced

The NCAA announced Saturday the 80 teams and 32 student athletes that will compete in regional competition of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

Regionals will be played from May 9-11 at four different sites and the finals, hosted by the Mountain East Conference, will be held from May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.

Below are the teams and individuals ranked in order and their respective regional sites:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

The Atlantic/East Regional will be hosted by California University of Pennsylvania at Totteridge Golf Club, in Greensburg, Penn.

Atlantic Region

Charleston (West Virginia)— Mountain East Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Mercyhurst Gannon West Liberty Concord West Chester— Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference California (Pennsylvania) Millersville Virginia Union— Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Individuals

Owen Elliott, Shepherd Nathan Sandberg, Clarion Mitch Faulkner, Clarion Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State

East Region

Franklin Pierce Southern New Hampshire— Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Dominican (New York)— Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference St. Thomas Aquinas Assumption Post Roberts Wesleyan Concordia (New York) Wilmington (Delaware)

Individuals

Jonathan Petrin, Le Moyne Matt Johnson, Saint Michael’s Nicholas Barney, Le Moyne Augustin De Cordes, American International

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

The Central/Midwest Regional will be hosted by Henderson State at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.

Central Region

Henderson State Arkansas Tech— Great American Conference Southern Arkansas Lindenwood (Missouri)—Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Washburn Southeastern Oklahoma State Central Missouri Southwestern Oklahoma State Northeastern State Winona State— Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Individuals

Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western Rhett Bechtel, Southern Nazarene Ryan Camras, Harding Joe Lemieux, Central Oklahoma

Midwest Region

Indianapolis Grand Valley State Missouri-St. Louis Ferris State— Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Trevecca Nazarene— Great Midwest Athletic Conference Findlay Wayne State (Michigan) Hillsdale Bellarmine Maryville (Missouri)— Great Lakes Valley Conference

Individuals

Austin Kondratick, Ashland Craig Stefureak, Drury Jagger Richard, Northwood Clayton Larsen, Drury

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

The South/Southeast Regional will be hosted by Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

South Region

Barry— Sunshine State Conference Lynn West Florida— Gulf South Conference Nova Southeastern Florida Southern Florida Tech Saint Leo Rollins Valdosta State Albany State (Georgia)— Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Individuals

Zach Zediker, Delta State Samuel Jones, West Georgia Evan Spence, Lee Paul Murphy, Montevallo

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial Young Harris Carson-Newman Limestone Columbus State Clayton State South Carolina Aiken Queens (North Carolina)— South Atlantic Conference Flagler— Peach Belt Conference North Greenville— Conference Carolinas

Individuals

Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern Jon Parker, Lander Harry Bolton, Newberry Bryson Boyette, Barton

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

The South Central/West Regional will be hosted by Dixie State at The Ledges Golf Club in St. George, Utah.

South Central Region

Oklahoma Christian (Heartland Conference) St. Mary’s (Texas) Colorado School of Mines— Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Western New Mexico Dixie State Midwestern State— Lone Star Conference Colorado Mesa St. Edward’s Arkansas-Fort Smith Lubbock Christian

Individuals

Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian Nathan McCann, Colorado State Pueblo Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce Jack Duguid, Colorado Springs

West Region

Chico State Western Washington— Great Northwest Athletic Conference Sonoma State Cal State East Bay Cal State Monterey Bay— California Collegiat Athletic Association Simon Fraser Stanislaus State Concordia Portland UC San Diego Holy Names— Pacific West Conference

Individuals