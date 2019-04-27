Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships Regional selections announced

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships Regional selections announced

By April 27, 2019 11:26 am

The NCAA announced Saturday the 80 teams and 32 student athletes that will compete in regional competition of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

Regionals will be played from May 9-11 at four different sites and the finals, hosted by the Mountain East Conference, will be held from May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia.

Below are the teams and individuals ranked in order and their respective regional sites:

 

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

The Atlantic/East Regional will be hosted by California University of Pennsylvania at Totteridge Golf Club, in Greensburg, Penn.

Atlantic Region

  1. Charleston (West Virginia)Mountain East Conference
  2. Indiana (Pennsylvania)
  3. Mercyhurst
  4. Gannon
  5. West Liberty
  6. Concord
  7. West ChesterPennsylvania State Athletic Conference
  8. California (Pennsylvania)
  9. Millersville
  10. Virginia UnionCentral Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Individuals

  1. Owen Elliott, Shepherd
  2. Nathan Sandberg, Clarion
  3. Mitch Faulkner, Clarion
  4. Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State

 

East Region

  1. Franklin Pierce
  2. Southern New Hampshire— Northeast-10 Conference
  3. Bentley
  4. Dominican (New York)— Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
  5. St. Thomas Aquinas
  6. Assumption
  7. Post
  8. Roberts Wesleyan
  9. Concordia (New York)
  10. Wilmington (Delaware)

Individuals

  1. Jonathan Petrin, Le Moyne
  2. Matt Johnson, Saint Michael’s
  3. Nicholas Barney, Le Moyne
  4. Augustin De Cordes, American International

 

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

The Central/Midwest Regional will be hosted by Henderson State at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Ark.

Central Region

  1. Henderson State
  2. Arkansas Tech— Great American Conference
  3. Southern Arkansas
  4. Lindenwood (Missouri)—Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
  5. Washburn
  6. Southeastern Oklahoma State
  7. Central Missouri
  8. Southwestern Oklahoma State
  9. Northeastern State
  10. Winona State— Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Individuals

  1. Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western
  2. Rhett Bechtel, Southern Nazarene
  3. Ryan Camras, Harding
  4. Joe Lemieux, Central Oklahoma

 

Midwest Region

  1. Indianapolis
  2. Grand Valley State
  3. Missouri-St. Louis
  4. Ferris State— Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference
  5. Trevecca Nazarene— Great Midwest Athletic Conference
  6. Findlay
  7. Wayne State (Michigan)
  8. Hillsdale
  9. Bellarmine
  10. Maryville (Missouri)— Great Lakes Valley Conference

Individuals

  1. Austin Kondratick, Ashland
  2. Craig Stefureak, Drury
  3. Jagger Richard, Northwood
  4. Clayton Larsen, Drury

 

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

The South/Southeast Regional will be hosted by Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

South Region

  1. Barry— Sunshine State Conference
  2. Lynn
  3. West Florida— Gulf South Conference
  4. Nova Southeastern
  5. Florida Southern
  6. Florida Tech
  7. Saint Leo
  8. Rollins
  9. Valdosta State
  10. Albany State (Georgia)— Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Individuals

  1. Zach Zediker, Delta State
  2. Samuel Jones, West Georgia
  3. Evan Spence, Lee
  4. Paul Murphy, Montevallo

 

Southeast Region

  1. Lincoln Memorial
  2. Young Harris
  3. Carson-Newman
  4. Limestone
  5. Columbus State
  6. Clayton State
  7. South Carolina Aiken
  8. Queens (North Carolina)South Atlantic Conference
  9. FlaglerPeach Belt Conference
  10. North GreenvilleConference Carolinas

Individuals

  1. Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern
  2. Jon Parker, Lander
  3. Harry Bolton, Newberry
  4. Bryson Boyette, Barton

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

The South Central/West Regional will be hosted by Dixie State at The Ledges Golf Club in St. George, Utah.

South Central Region

  1. Oklahoma Christian (Heartland Conference)
  2. St. Mary’s (Texas)
  3. Colorado School of MinesRocky Mountain Athletic Conference
  4. Western New Mexico
  5. Dixie State
  6. Midwestern StateLone Star Conference
  7. Colorado Mesa
  8. St. Edward’s
  9. Arkansas-Fort Smith
  10. Lubbock Christian

Individuals

  1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian
  2. Nathan McCann, Colorado State Pueblo
  3. Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce
  4. Jack Duguid, Colorado Springs

 

West Region

  1. Chico State
  2. Western WashingtonGreat Northwest Athletic Conference
  3. Sonoma State
  4. Cal State East Bay
  5. Cal State Monterey BayCalifornia Collegiat Athletic Association
  6. Simon Fraser
  7. Stanislaus State
  8. Concordia Portland
  9. UC San Diego
  10. Holy NamesPacific West Conference

Individuals

  1. Jared Kinoshita, Hawaii Hilo
  2. Cody Hall, Cal State San Bernardino
  3. Gabriel De Leon Manotoc, Academy of Art
  4. Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s

