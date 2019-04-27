Zurich Classic Round 3 Live Blog: Alex Cejka, Alex Prugh take lead at 16 under

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues Saturday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The pairing of Alex Cejka and Alex Prugh took the sole lead in the third round after going 6 under through six holes.

Cejka and Prugh surpassed second-round leaders Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer who sit at 15 under. Rahm and Palmer caught fire as they completed Round 2 early Saturday to finish the round with the lead. Rahm and Palmer tee off at 2:17 p.m. ET in the third round.

Among the best performances so far in the third round, Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes went 3 under on their first seven holes to jump six places and sit T5.

The second round was suspended at 8:36 p.m. Friday evening due to darkness and resumed at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The pairing of Jason Day and Adam Scott, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay as well as Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel are some of the notable players to miss the cut.

Round 3 Tee Times and Groupings

Round 3 Viewing Information

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET (Sirius 208/XM 92)

