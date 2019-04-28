Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Choi, Seumanutafa ride opening round 60 for match play spot at U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

The pairing of Faith Choi and Aneka Seumanutafa led the field of 64 teams that competed Sunday for a spot in match play at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball.

The 36-hole stroke play qualifier at the Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday and Sunday ended with Choi and Seumanutafa on top of the leaderboard at 14 under after a second-round 70.

The players put themselves in good position for a spot in match play on Saturday by shooting a championship-record 60 — with 12 birdies in the opening round. The 18-year-old Seumanutafa, who is a freshman at Ohio State, scored 10 of those birdies in the first round.

Choi and Seumanutafa finished two strokes ahead of Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck at 12 under. Englemann and Heck shot 66s in each of the first two rounds.

Among the other 32 teams that qualified for match play Sunday are Alexa Pano and partner Amari Avery. Avery and Pano recorded a second-round 68 with six birdies on the back nine to finish T7.

The Round of 32 will begin Monday morning.

