Auburn's Brandon Mancheno eagles 11th hole at SEC Men's Golf Championship

What a swing!

Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno had a fantastic shot on the par-4 11th hole Sunday afternoon which resulted in an eagle at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship.

The tournament, played at the Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga., pitted Auburn against Arkansas for the SEC men’s title.

Three up in match play against Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet when he arrived at the 11th hole, Mancheno’s second swing flew over a bunker and into the hole without a bounce.

The only Auburn player to win his match on Sunday, Mancheno defeated Overstreet 6&5, but the Tigers fell to the Razorbacks, letting the SEC Championship slip through their claws.