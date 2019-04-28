Jorge Campillo earns first European Tour victory in 229th try at Trophée Hassan II

Indiana graduate Jorge Campillo ensured there wouldn’t be a fifth American victory on this season’s European Tour by earning his maiden Euro Tour win.

The Spaniard made the $2.8 million Trophée Hassan II a personal milestone by winning the tournament by two shots. It was his 229th European Tour event. Players who pledge allegiance to Old Glory came close, though. Three U.S. citizens finished in the top five.

Campillo fashioned a closing 1-under-par 72 around the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course in Rabat, Morocco to finish on 9-under par 283 and take the $465,000 first place prize. The 32-year-old Madrid resident was two shots better than Americans Sean Crocker and Julian Suri who shared second with South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen. David Lipsky finished alone in fifth on 4 under.

Lipsky is one of four U.S. players to have won five tournaments on this season’s European Tour. He won the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Kurt Kitayama has two victories, the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open and Oman Open. Dustin Johnson triumphed in the Saudi International, while Bryson DeChambeau earned his first European Tour victory in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Campillo began the final round with bogeys at the second and third holes, but recorded four birdies and didn’t drop a shot over the next 15 holes to earn that all-important first victory.

Crocker was looking for his first European Tour win after gaining his card for the main tour by finishing top 15 on last year’s European Challenge Tour. He earned $202,000, but the 260.67 points he picked up for second will go a long way to helping keep his playing rights for next year. He moved from 118th on the money list to 41st, and needs to finish inside the top 110 at the end of the year to retain full status for next year.

Campillo turned professional in 2009 after an excellent amateur career that included Big Ten Golfer of the Year while attending Indiana University. He graduated from the European Challenge Tour in 2011, finishing inside the top 100 Euro money table in every season since.

He had six second places before arriving in Morocco, with four in the last three seasons. He also had four thirds and 18 further top 10s. So he was due a W.

“It’s been a while but it’s worth it,” Campillo said. “I’m just going to enjoy this.

“I made so many promises that I have to do after I win that I might have to take a few weeks off!

“It was tough, I didn’t have my A game. I was missing shots off the tee but I putted great. I hit some great shots coming in and I’m proud. I’m proud of the way I finished. I finished today like a champion.”