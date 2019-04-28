Zurich Classic final round live blog: All the action from New Orleans

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans concludes Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The pairing of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax got off to a hot start and held the solo lead for most of Saturday, walking off the course at 23-under. Then, with a birdie on their final hole, Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer claimed a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Branden Grace and Justin Harding are one shot back at 22-under.

Live Scores: Zurich Classic

Follow the live action here all day:

Final round updates