Lexi Thompson taking social media break due to 'hurtful' comments

Much to her fans’ dismay, Lexi Thompson is taking a break from social media.

The 24-year-old LPGA star made the announcement via her Instagram page on Saturday, citing negative comments and her desire to focus on herself.

“Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media,” Thompson wrote. “If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding.”

This isn’t the first time the 10-time LPGA winner has stepped away from social media. Two years Thompson took a break after the passing of her grandmother.

Thompson was recently in the news after playing a round of golf with President Donald Trump and talk-show hose Rush Limbaugh. Her last LPGA appearance was a third place finish at the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year.