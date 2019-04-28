Digital Edition
Golf Scoreboard: April 22-28

By April 28, 2019 1:59 pm

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Zurich Class of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., April 25-28

Winner: TBD | Full results, earnings

• • •

PGA Tour Champions

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

Top of the Rock (and others), Ridgedale, Mo. April 26-28

Winner: TBD | Full results, earnings

• • •

LPGA Tour

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, April 25-28

Winner: TBD | Full results, earnings

• • •

European Tour

Hassan II Golf Trophy

Royal Golf Dar Es-Salam – Red Course, Rabat, Morocco, April 25-28

Winner: Jorge Campillo | Full results, earnings

• • •

Web.com Tour

Dormie Network Classic

Briggs Ranch Golf Course, San Antonio, April 25-28

Winner: TBA  | Full results, earnings

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

