Scott Hoch, Tom Pernice Jr. run away with win at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr. went 8 under in Sunday’s final round and will take home — or at least try to take home — the huge Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf trophy.

Hoch and Pernice finished the tournament at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course in Ridgedale, Mo., with a score of 23-under 156, five strokes ahead of a two-way tie for second place.

The pair of Hoch and Pernice began Sunday’s final round with an ace on the first hole, followed by a birdie and a bogey. Then they went on to record six more birdies to solidify their first-place finish.

With the win, Hoch became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history at 63 years, five months.

The pairing of Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett and Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco finished T-2 at 18 under.

One notable finisher was former Masters champion Mark O’Meara who, partnered with Colin Montgomerie, finished T-13 at 12 under.