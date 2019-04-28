Xinjun Zhang secures PGA Tour return with Dormie Network Classic win

Xinjun Zhang won the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday with a score of 26-under 262.

Zhang, who shot 63-64-65-70, finished five strokes ahead of Chase Seiffert and Lanto Griffin, who tied for second place. Griffin chased Zhang on the back nine in the final round, but Zhang’s steady hand wouldn’t relinquish the lead. Seiffert jumped three places on Sunday to finish T-2 after his 66 in the final round.

With the win, Zhang moved to the top of The 25, the Web.com regular-season points list, and secured a PGA Tour return. It’s the first Web.com victory for the 31-year-old.

After being cut in his first event of the season, Zhang slowly improved to finish in second at the Panama Championship in February and then T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. He has four top-10 finishes this season.