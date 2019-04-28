April 29, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
LPGA returning to historic Wilshire for another five years
> PGA TOUR
Zurich Classic finding identity as Rahm, Palmer run away with win (Kilbridge)
Winner’s Bag: Equipment Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer used to win the Zurich Classic (Dusek)
Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for the Zurich Classic (Speros)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Zurich Classic (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through Zurich Classic (Speros)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: A list full of surprises (Speros)
Wells Fargo: Mickelson, Rose, McIlroy return to action (Scott)
> LPGA
Minjee Lee cruises to victory in LPGA’s LA Open (Nichols)
Lexi Thompson taking social media break due to ‘hurtful’ comments (Woodard)
2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Golfweek Staff)
> Web.com TOUR
Xinjun Zhang secures PGA Tour return with Dormie Network Classic win (Culpepper)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Scott Hoch, Tom Pernice Jr. run away with win at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Culpepper)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour, LPGA, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and will Rahm win a major this year? (Kilbridge, Nichols, Tait)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Moving ANA Inspiration away from ANWA only option for LPGA (Nichols)
> COLLEGES
Best father-son outing: Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his dad to play Augusta National (Scott)
> AMATEUR
Choi, Seumanutafa ride opening round 60 for match play spot at U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball (Culpepper)
> PGA PRO CHAMPIONSHIP
Philo finds time to lead PGA Professional Championship (Skyzinski)
> GOLF LIFE
Stargazing at Streamsong has a view like no other (Dunne)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> COMING UP
PGA Tour heads for Queen City without Tiger Woods (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
19th hole: Carly Booth’s message reflects failure by management to do its job (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
