April 29, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

LPGA returning to historic Wilshire for another five years

> PGA TOUR

Zurich Classic finding identity as Rahm, Palmer run away with win (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Equipment Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer used to win the Zurich Classic (Dusek)

Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for the Zurich Classic (Speros)


2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Zurich Classic (Golfweek Staff)

2018-19 PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through Zurich Classic (Speros)

Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: A list full of surprises (Speros)


Wells Fargo: Mickelson, Rose, McIlroy return to action (Scott)

> LPGA

Minjee Lee cruises to victory in LPGA’s LA Open (Nichols)

Lexi Thompson taking social media break due to ‘hurtful’ comments (Woodard)

2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (Golfweek Staff)

> Web.com TOUR

Xinjun Zhang secures PGA Tour return with Dormie Network Classic win (Culpepper)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Scott Hoch, Tom Pernice Jr. run away with win at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Culpepper)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour, LPGA, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and will Rahm win a major this year? (Kilbridge, Nichols, Tait)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Moving ANA Inspiration away from ANWA only option for LPGA (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

Best father-son outing: Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his dad to play Augusta National (Scott)

> AMATEUR

Choi, Seumanutafa ride opening round 60 for match play spot at U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball (Culpepper)

> PGA PRO CHAMPIONSHIP

Philo finds time to lead PGA Professional Championship (Skyzinski)

> GOLF LIFE

Stargazing at Streamsong has a view like no other (Dunne)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> COMING UP

PGA Tour heads for Queen City without Tiger Woods (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

19th hole: Carly Booth’s message reflects failure by management to do its job (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH

