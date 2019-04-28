Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each golfer earned in the Zurich Classic

Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

How much each golfer earned in the Zurich Classic

Digital Edition

How much each golfer earned in the Zurich Classic

By April 28, 2019 10:39 pm

By: |

The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

The two combined to finish the mixed-format event at 26-under par, winning by three shots and helping Palmer to earn his first PGA Tour victory in nine years.

Here are the complete results of the Zurich Classic for each team that made the 36-hole cut:

Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Finish Team Members Per Player Final Score
1 Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer $1,051,200.00 262
2 Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood $423,400.00 265
3 Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every $256,412.50 267
3 Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay $256,412.50 267
5 Seamus Power/David Hearn $163,337.50 268
5 Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale $163,337.50 268
5 Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown $163,337.50 268
5 Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck $163,337.50 268
9 Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield $92,345.00 269
9 Nick Taylor/Martin Laird $92,345.00 269
9 Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman $92,345.00 269
9 Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III $92,345.00 269
13 Scott Piercy/Billy Horschel $51,136.50 270
13 Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax $51,136.50 270
13 Adam Hadwin/Jim Knous $51,136.50 270
13 Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft $51,136.50 270
13 Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh $51,136.50 270
18 Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover $33,716.87 271
18 Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell $33,716.87 271
18 Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum $33,716.87 271
18 Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins $33,716.87 271
22 Shubhankar Sharma/Anirban Lahiri $19,609.62 272
22 Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak $19,609.62 272
22 Troy Merritt/Robert Streb $19,609.62 272
22 J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger $19,609.62 272
22 J.J Spaun/Matt Jones $19,609.62 272
22 Russell Knox/Bruan Stuard $19,609.62 272
22 Austin Cook/Andrew Landry $19,609.62 272
22 Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka $19,609.62 272
30 Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes $15,987 273
30 Shawn Stefani/Bill Hass $15,987 273
32 Julián Etulain/Andres Romero $15,403 274
32 Braden Grace/Justin Harding $15,403 274
34 Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry $14,819.00 275
34 Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes $14,819.00 276
36 Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran $14,381.00 279
37 Cody Gribble/Joey Garber $13,797.00 282
37 Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz $13,797.00 282
37 Whee Kim/Sunjae Im $13,797.00 282

 


Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home