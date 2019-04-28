How much each golfer earned in the Zurich Classic

The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.
The two combined to finish the mixed-format event at 26-under par, winning by three shots and helping Palmer to earn his first PGA Tour victory in nine years.
Here are the complete results of the Zurich Classic for each team that made the 36-hole cut:
Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown
|Finish
|Team Members
|Per Player
|Final Score
|1
|Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
|$1,051,200.00
|262
|2
|Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood
|$423,400.00
|265
|3
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every
|$256,412.50
|267
|3
|Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay
|$256,412.50
|267
|5
|Seamus Power/David Hearn
|$163,337.50
|268
|5
|Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale
|$163,337.50
|268
|5
|Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
|$163,337.50
|268
|5
|Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck
|$163,337.50
|268
|9
|Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield
|$92,345.00
|269
|9
|Nick Taylor/Martin Laird
|$92,345.00
|269
|9
|Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman
|$92,345.00
|269
|9
|Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III
|$92,345.00
|269
|13
|Scott Piercy/Billy Horschel
|$51,136.50
|270
|13
|Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax
|$51,136.50
|270
|13
|Adam Hadwin/Jim Knous
|$51,136.50
|270
|13
|Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
|$51,136.50
|270
|13
|Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh
|$51,136.50
|270
|18
|Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
|$33,716.87
|271
|18
|Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell
|$33,716.87
|271
|18
|Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum
|$33,716.87
|271
|18
|Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins
|$33,716.87
|271
|22
|Shubhankar Sharma/Anirban Lahiri
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|Troy Merritt/Robert Streb
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|J.J Spaun/Matt Jones
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|Russell Knox/Bruan Stuard
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|Austin Cook/Andrew Landry
|$19,609.62
|272
|22
|Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka
|$19,609.62
|272
|30
|Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
|$15,987
|273
|30
|Shawn Stefani/Bill Hass
|$15,987
|273
|32
|Julián Etulain/Andres Romero
|$15,403
|274
|32
|Braden Grace/Justin Harding
|$15,403
|274
|34
|Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry
|$14,819.00
|275
|34
|Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes
|$14,819.00
|276
|36
|Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran
|$14,381.00
|279
|37
|Cody Gribble/Joey Garber
|$13,797.00
|282
|37
|Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz
|$13,797.00
|282
|37
|Whee Kim/Sunjae Im
|$13,797.00
|282
