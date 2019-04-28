How much each golfer earned in the Zurich Classic

The team of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

The two combined to finish the mixed-format event at 26-under par, winning by three shots and helping Palmer to earn his first PGA Tour victory in nine years.

Here are the complete results of the Zurich Classic for each team that made the 36-hole cut:

Zurich Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Finish Team Members Per Player Final Score 1 Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer $1,051,200.00 262 2 Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood $423,400.00 265 3 Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every $256,412.50 267 3 Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay $256,412.50 267 5 Seamus Power/David Hearn $163,337.50 268 5 Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale $163,337.50 268 5 Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown $163,337.50 268 5 Hank Lebioda/Curtis Luck $163,337.50 268 9 Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield $92,345.00 269 9 Nick Taylor/Martin Laird $92,345.00 269 9 Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman $92,345.00 269 9 Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III $92,345.00 269 13 Scott Piercy/Billy Horschel $51,136.50 270 13 Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax $51,136.50 270 13 Adam Hadwin/Jim Knous $51,136.50 270 13 Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft $51,136.50 270 13 Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh $51,136.50 270 18 Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover $33,716.87 271 18 Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell $33,716.87 271 18 Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum $33,716.87 271 18 Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins $33,716.87 271 22 Shubhankar Sharma/Anirban Lahiri $19,609.62 272 22 Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak $19,609.62 272 22 Troy Merritt/Robert Streb $19,609.62 272 22 J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger $19,609.62 272 22 J.J Spaun/Matt Jones $19,609.62 272 22 Russell Knox/Bruan Stuard $19,609.62 272 22 Austin Cook/Andrew Landry $19,609.62 272 22 Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka $19,609.62 272 30 Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes $15,987 273 30 Shawn Stefani/Bill Hass $15,987 273 32 Julián Etulain/Andres Romero $15,403 274 32 Braden Grace/Justin Harding $15,403 274 34 Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry $14,819.00 275 34 Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes $14,819.00 276 36 Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran $14,381.00 279 37 Cody Gribble/Joey Garber $13,797.00 282 37 Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz $13,797.00 282 37 Whee Kim/Sunjae Im $13,797.00 282



