PGA Tour schedule and results: 2018-19 season

Here is the 2018-19 PGA Tour golf schedule and list of winners, as they become available:
|Dates
|Tournament
|Location
|Winner
|Oct. 4-7
|Safeway Open
|Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, Calif.
|Kevin Tway
|Oct. 11-14
|CIMB Classic
|TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Marc Leishman
|Oct. 18-21
|CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
|Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
|Brooks Koepka
|Oct. 25-28
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International GC, Shanghai
|Xander Schauffele
|Oct. 25-28
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|Cameron
Champ
|Nov. 1-4
|Shriners Hospital Open
|TPC Summerlin
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Nov. 8-11
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Matt Kuchar
|Nov. 15-18
|RSM Classic
|Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.
|Charles Howell III
|BREAK
|Jan. 3-6
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii
|Xander Schauffele
|Jan. 10-13
|Sony Open
|Waialae CC, Honolulu
|Matt Kuchar
|Jan. 17-20
|Desert Classic
|PGA West and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.
|Adam Long
|Jan. 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines GC, La Jolla, Calif.
|Justin Rose
|Jan 31-Feb. 3
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Rickie Fowler
|Feb. 7-10
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Phil Mickelson
|Feb. 14-17
|Genesis Open
|Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|J.B. Holmes
|Feb. 21-24
|WGC-Mexico Championship
|Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
|Dustin Johnson
|Feb. 21-24
|Puerto Rico Open
|Coco Beach CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Martin Trainer
|Feb. 28-March 3
|Honda Classic
|PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Keith Mitchell
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando
|Francesco Molinari
|March 14-17
|Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Rory McIlroy
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Paul Casey
|March 28-31
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin CC, Austin, Texas
|Kevin Kisner
|March 28-31
|Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|Punta Cana, D.R.
|Graeme McDowell
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
|Corey Conners
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
|Tiger Woods
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|C.T. Pan
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
|TBD
|May 2-5
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
|TBD
|May 9-12
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Trinity Forest GC, Dallas
|TBD
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.
|TBD
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
|TBD
|May 30-June 2
|The Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
|TBD
|June 6-9
|RBC Canadian Open
|Hamilton CC, Hamilton, Ontario
|TBD
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|TBD
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn
|TBD
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
|TBD
|July 4-7
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|TBD
|July 11-14
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|TBD
|July 18-21
|The Open
|Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland
|TBD
|July 18-21
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky.
|TBD
|July 25-28
|WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
|TBD
|July 25-28
|Reno-Tahoe Tournament
|Montreux CC, Reno, Nev.
|TBD
|Aug. 1-4
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
|TBD
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
|Aug. 8-11
|The Northern Trust
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.
|TBD
|Aug. 15-18
|BMW Championship
|Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill.
|TBD
|Aug. 22-25
|Tour Championship
|East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga.
|TBD
|Dec. 12-15
|Presidents Cup
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|TBD
