PGA Tour schedule and results: 2018-19 season

Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

By April 28, 2019 9:05 pm

Here is the 2018-19 PGA Tour golf schedule and list of winners, as they become available:

Dates Tournament Location Winner
Oct. 4-7 Safeway Open Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, Calif. Kevin Tway
Oct. 11-14 CIMB Classic TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Marc Leishman
Oct. 18-21 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea Brooks Koepka
Oct. 25-28 WGC-HSBC Champions Sheshan International GC, Shanghai Xander Schauffele
Oct. 25-28 Sanderson Farms Championship CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. Cameron
Champ
Nov. 1-4 Shriners Hospital Open TPC Summerlin Bryson DeChambeau
Nov. 8-11 Mayakoba Golf Classic El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico Matt Kuchar
Nov. 15-18 RSM Classic Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga. Charles Howell III
BREAK
Jan. 3-6 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii Xander Schauffele
Jan. 10-13 Sony Open Waialae CC, Honolulu Matt Kuchar
Jan. 17-20 Desert Classic PGA West and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif. Adam Long
Jan. 24-27 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines GC, La Jolla, Calif. Justin Rose
Jan 31-Feb. 3 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz. Rickie Fowler
Feb. 7-10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach, Calif. Phil Mickelson
Feb. 14-17 Genesis Open Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, Calif. J.B. Holmes
Feb. 21-24 WGC-Mexico Championship Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City Dustin Johnson
Feb. 21-24 Puerto Rico Open Coco Beach CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Martin Trainer
Feb. 28-March 3 Honda Classic PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Keith Mitchell
March 7-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando Francesco Molinari
March 14-17 Players Championship TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Rory McIlroy
March 21-24 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla. Paul Casey
March 28-31 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin CC, Austin, Texas Kevin Kisner
March 28-31 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Punta Cana, D.R. Graeme McDowell
April 4-7  Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas Corey Conners
April 11-14 Masters Tournament Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods
April 18-21 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. C.T. Pan
April 25-28 Zurich Classic TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La. TBD
May 2-5 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. TBD
May 9-12 AT&T Byron Nelson Trinity Forest GC, Dallas TBD
May 16-19 PGA Championship Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, N.Y. TBD
May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas TBD
May 30-June 2 The Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio TBD
June 6-9 RBC Canadian Open Hamilton CC, Hamilton, Ontario TBD
June 13-16 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. TBD
June 20-23 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn TBD
June 27-30 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. TBD
July 4-7 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. TBD
July 11-14 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. TBD
July 18-21 The Open Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland TBD
July 18-21 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky. TBD
July 25-28 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. TBD
July 25-28 Reno-Tahoe Tournament Montreux CC, Reno, Nev. TBD
Aug. 1-4 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C. TBD
FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
Aug. 8-11 The Northern Trust Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J. TBD
Aug. 15-18 BMW Championship Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill. TBD
Aug. 22-25  Tour Championship East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga. TBD
Dec. 12-15 Presidents Cup Royal Melbourne Golf Club TBD

