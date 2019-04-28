Coming Up: PGA Tour heads to Queen City without Tiger Woods

Here is a look at the professional golf schedule for the week of April 29 – May 5, 2019:
PGA Tour
What: Wells Fargo Championship
When: May 2-5
Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
European Tour
What: Volvo China Open
When: May 2-5
Where: Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
LPGA
What: LPGA Mediheal Championship
When: May 2-5
Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Insperity Invitational
When: May 3-5
Where: The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas
Web.com Tour
What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
When: May 2-5
Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville
