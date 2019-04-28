Coming Up: PGA Tour heads to Queen City without Tiger Woods

Here is a look at the professional golf schedule for the week of April 29 – May 5, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Wells Fargo Championship

When: May 2-5

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

European Tour

What: Volvo China Open

When: May 2-5

Where: Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

LPGA

What: LPGA Mediheal Championship

When: May 2-5

Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Insperity Invitational

When: May 3-5

Where: The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas

Web.com Tour

What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation

When: May 2-5

Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville

