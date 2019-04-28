Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Coming Up: PGA Tour heads to Queen City without Tiger Woods

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Coming Up: PGA Tour heads to Queen City without Tiger Woods

Golf

Coming Up: PGA Tour heads to Queen City without Tiger Woods

By April 28, 2019 9:17 pm

By: |

Here is a look at the professional golf schedule for the week of April 29 – May 5, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Wells Fargo Championship
When: May 2-5
Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

European Tour

What: Volvo China Open
When: May 2-5
Where: Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

LPGA

What: LPGA Mediheal Championship
When: May 2-5
Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Insperity Invitational
When: May 3-5
Where: The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas

Web.com Tour

What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
When: May 2-5
Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville
Gwk

, , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home