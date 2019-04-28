Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm's winning gear at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The golf equipment Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm used to win the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
Ryan Palmer
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2015 (9.5 degrees), with Accra RPG 75 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Aldila 2KXV NV Green 75TX; R15 (19 degrees), with Accra Axiv XE80 M5 shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z 585 (4), Z 785 (5-PW), with KBS Tour 130X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 130X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red R-Line
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing), Flat Cat (putter)
Jon Rahm
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing), SuperStroke 1.0 P (putter)
Comments