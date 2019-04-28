Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm's winning gear at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The golf equipment Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm used to win the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Ryan Palmer

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2015 (9.5 degrees), with Accra RPG 75 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Aldila 2KXV NV Green 75TX; R15 (19 degrees), with Accra Axiv XE80 M5 shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z 585 (4), Z 785 (5-PW), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red R-Line

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing), Flat Cat (putter)

Jon Rahm

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing), SuperStroke 1.0 P (putter)

